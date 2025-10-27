Job Announcement: Admin Assistant-District Court in Bismarck

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Unit Court Administrator

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt The Administrative Assistant-District Court provides a variety of administrative, secretarial, and support activities for court administration. Duties, depending on assignment, typically involve independently carrying out administrative assignments; processing and distributing documents in regards to hearings; coordinating the scheduling of court hearings; answering department phones; purchasing supplies and tracking and coding expenditures; monitoring caseflow and compliance with docket currency standards; maintaining electronic department files and records; maintaining inventory; or other administrative support activities. Answers department phones, greets visitors, screens telephone calls and correspondence, provides information, and explains policies and procedures, or refers as appropriate. Opens and sorts office mail. Responds to requests for information at the request of the department or refers materials to the appropriate party.

Arranges for the scheduling of formal and informal proceedings with prosecutors, attorneys, judges/referees and ensuring all other parties are notified and all court documents are in order. Serves as a backup to calendar control clerks.

Monitors caseflow and compliance with docket currency standards and prepares, collects, analyzes, and organizes data related to case filings and dispositions.

Purchases office supplies. Tracks department expenditures and budget levels. Learns to code invoices into appropriate expenditure categories.

Develops and maintains a variety of electronic files and records including surveys, questionnaires, forms, reports, worksheets, spreadsheets, and databases. Prepare various statistical summary reports.

Arranges conference calls, coordinates and sets-up video conferences, prepares correspondence and meeting minutes, makes travel arrangements, prepares travel expense vouchers, notarizes documents, maintains and coordinates staff calendars, and learns to perform elementary legal research.

Tracks and maintains all inventory including supplies, equipment, and technology for the unit. Coordinates items to transfer to surplus. Troubleshoots or acquires assistance when equipment or technology fails.

Performs special projects and administrative functions as assigned.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.

