Job Announcement: Child Support Attorney

Child Support - Remote in North Dakota - Attorney

As an Attorney you will have principal duties which include but are not limited to litigating the establishment of paternity, child support obligations, and health insurance obligations; enforcing child support and medical support obligations; reviewing and modifying court orders; assisting staff in legal matters; drafting legal documents and performing legal research; providing input when formulating policy and procedures; and public relations. Duties may also involve appellate work.

To thrive in this position, you should have family law experience and/or Title IV D experience.

To be considered for this position you are required to have a Juris Doctorate degree, a current license to practice law in North Dakota or ability to obtain such a license.

This position requires a valid driver’s license and successful completion of the assigned defensive driving course during new-hire orientation.

About HHS: ND HHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND HHS team members and more than $6 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

Location: This position will be based in Bismarck, but successful applicant may work from home with traveling for court as needed.

About Team ND

"Far and away the best prize life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing." - Theodore Roosevelt

More than 7,500 talented, hard-working people across sixty-three agencies have come together as Team North Dakota. At Team ND, we are driven to succeed through gratitude, humility, curiosity and courage. Our purpose is to empower people, improve lives, and inspire success. Join us in being legendary.

Total Rewards: The State of North Dakota is committed to providing team members with a strong and competitive rewards package that support you, your health and your family.

Considering a new position on Team ND? How does your current position stack up? Use our Total Rewards Calculator to estimate.

Application Procedures

Your resume should include information to demonstrate how you meet the minimum qualifications as posted. If the Department’s Human Resource Division is unable to determine that you meet the minimum qualifications credit will not be given. All application material must be received on or before the closing date by 11:59 PM Central Standard Time (CST).

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Department of Health & Human Services does not offer or provide sponsorships.

This employer participates in E-Verify. Please visit the following website for additional information: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/careers/e-verify

A copy of your qualifying degrees transcript and any applicable certifications or licensures must be provided at the time of an interview.

For more information about the position or if you need an accommodation, please contact Sheila Keller at skkeller@nd.gov or at 701.328.5440.

Employing Unit: ND HHS – Child Support

Unit Phone Number: 701.328.2310

TTY Number: ND Relay Service 1-800-366-6888 (text); 1-800-366-6889 (voice)

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Application Process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or (701)328-3290.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.

View the complete job posting here: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&FOCUS=Applicant&SiteId=11000&JobOpeningId=3031689&PostingSeq=1