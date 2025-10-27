Attorney General Ken Paxton secured an appellate court victory against Yelp, Inc. (“Yelp”) in litigation regarding the company’s attempt to steer Texas users away from pro-life pregnancy centers and resources.

“Yelp tried to play politics and steer users away from pro-life resources, but being based in the criminal-loving state of California will not shield them from accountability,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to defend pro-life organizations that serve Texans and make sure that women and families are receiving accurate information about our state’s resources.”

Attorney General Paxton filed suit against Yelp after it was revealed that the company added misleading notices to the pages of crisis pregnancy centers in an attempt to divert Texans from pro-life providers. Yelp, however, persuaded a trial court to dismiss the suit, arguing that Texas lacked jurisdiction over the California-based company.

Yelp’s attempt to avoid accountability was rejected when the Fifteenth Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal and held that businesses, including online businesses, that target Texas consumers cannot escape accountability merely because they are headquartered outside of the State.

The Office of the Attorney General will continue to hold Yelp accountable under Texas law and ensure that Texans receive accurate information when seeking help and pro-life services.

To read the opinion, click here.