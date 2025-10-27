First Store Economy Scheme to Accept Applications for First Phase from 1 November

MACAU, October 27 - The Macao SAR Government has launched the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy” (“First Store Economy Scheme”), which will accept applications for the first phase from 1 November 2025 to 31 January 2026. This scheme aims to assist eligible brands from overseas, the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan region in establishing their first stores in Macao, accelerating the clustering of quality brands and new business models, and promoting the empowerment of the debut economy to drive Macao’s diversified development.

To give more exposure to the “First Store Economy Scheme” and ensure that the information is accurately delivered to the target audiences, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), as the implementing entity of the scheme, visited Portugal and Spain in early October to meet with over 100 business associations and well-known brands. Through roadshows, it provided detailed explanations of the scheme’s application conditions and methods, eliciting enthusiastic responses from local traders.

In Macao, by leveraging the “MICE+” effect and capitalising on platforms for economic and trade exchanges and co-operation that gather representatives from institutions, business associations, and well-known brands both domestically and internationally – such as the “2nd China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” (2nd C-PLPEX), the “30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (30th MIF), and the “Macao Franchise Expo 2025” (2025MFE) – IPIM promoted the “First Store Economy Scheme” and provided “one-on-one” consultation services, enabling traders to gain a greater understanding of the scheme.

A brand representative from a Portuguese-speaking country acknowledged Macao’s vast tourism market, making it suitable as the first stop for the brand’s expansion into the Chinese market. Coupled with encouragement from the First Store Economy Scheme, they are considering opening their first store in Macao. An executive of a brand from the Chinese mainland is also optimistic about Macao’s business market, which possesses advantages in connecting the mainland with the world, and sees huge potential in the first store economy.

In addition, IPIM has actively visited business associations in various districts of Macao for promotion and presentation sessions, including specific areas such as the Zona Nova de Aterros do Porto Exterior (ZAPE) that receive additional subsidies under the First Store Scheme. It is anticipated that business associations will lead their members and even community merchants to actively respond and jointly participate in creating an environment for debut economy development, enhancing the attractiveness of Macao’s commerce environment, driving community economic development, and becoming a new traffic engine for Macao.

For details on the “First Store Economy Scheme”, please visit IPIM’s website https://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or scan the poster QR code. You may also contact IPIM by telephone on (853) 2871 0300 or by email at ece@ipim.gov.mo during office hours.