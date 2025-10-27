OSCE trains law enforcement officers on effective intervention with domestic violence perpetrators

On 21-22 October, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, together with the National Center for Human Rights and Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a two-day training course in Tashkent titled “Combating Violence Against Women through Intervention with Domestic Violence Perpetrators”.

The goal of the event was to enhance participants’ skills in identifying, analyzing and addressing the behavior of perpetrators of domestic violence. Another aim was to strengthen inter-agency co-operation to ensure more effective protection of women’s rights.

During interactive sessions, representatives from the Crime Prevention Service of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs discussed international standards and good practices in addressing gender-based violence, examined modern approaches to changing perpetrators’ behaviour and practiced motivational interviewing techniques.

Participants developed practical recommendations aimed at improving preventive measures, increasing the effectiveness of rehabilitation work with perpetrators, and strengthening the overall system of protection and support for victims of violence.