DPS Offers Tips to Keep Texas Families Safe this Halloween

AUSTIN – As part of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Keeping Texas Families Safe initiative, the department is reminding all Texans of steps they can take to stay safe this Halloween.

“Keeping Texas families safe starts with awareness and action,” said Homeland Security Division Chief Gerald Brown. “This Halloween, let’s be prepared, stay aware and help ensure every Texan can enjoy the season safely.”

As part Keeping Texas Families Safe initiative DPS encourages Texans to:

Safely store your firearms locked in a cabinet or safe. Practicing safe gun storage protects our kids, prevents accidents and keeps guns out of the hands of criminals. If you’re having Halloween gatherings in your home – act now! Download a safe storage checklist and find the right storage option for your home with help from DPS’ Safe Storage Campaign. Visit safegunstoragetexas.com to find options.

Know the dangers of fentanyl . Victims of fentanyl poisoning often don’t know that a pill or substance they bought online or received at a party is laced with the deadly drug. Fentanyl can even be disguised as candy. Remember, j ust ONE PILL laced with 2 milligrams of fentanyl can take someone’s life .

Download the iWatchTexas app on your mobile device and report suspicious activity in schools and communities. Reports take less than five minutes and help law enforcement stop life-threatening attacks before they happen. Tips can be reported via the website , the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating:

Ensure costumes are bright and reflective by adding reflective tape to darker costumes to help drivers see trick-or-treaters at night.

Use face paint instead of masks that could obstruct vision.

Walk on sidewalks and utilize crosswalks.

Carry glow sticks , flashlights or wearable lights to increase overall visibility.

Use soft and flexible accessories such as pirate swords or wands that are not sharp.

H ave a prearranged meet up location , in case your group is separated.

Travel with adult supervision and stay in familiar neighborhoods.

Discuss the importance of only visiting well-lit houses and never entering a stranger’s home or car for candy.

Make sure children know the phone number of an adult and how to call 911 in case they become lost.

After trick-or-treating, take all goodies home for an adult to inspect before eating, and never consume any items that don’t have a wrapper .

Know the neighborhood, visit the Texas Public Sex Offender Registry , which includes a map of where the registered sex offenders reside in a given area.

Following simple safety tips can go a long way on making Halloween safer for everyone, but everyone must do their part. According to the non-profit Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a vehicle and killed on Halloween than any other night of the year.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest compromises that lead to the biggest consequences,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “This Halloween remember to plan a sober ride, put the phone away and slow down for pedestrians— especially children. A few mindful choices behind the wheel can make all the difference in keeping our families and communities safe – it can save a life.”

Halloween safety tips for drivers:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

Be aware as a driver – don’t assume children are paying attention to your vehicle.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , with the number of children walking the streets on Halloween, reducing your speed is necessary.

Use caution when going through neighborhoods and other trick-or-treat locations.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively, as Halloween can have additional challenges.

About DPS’ 90 Days of Safety

DPS’ 90 Days of Safety, launched in honor of the department’s 90th Anniversary in August, is a statewide initiative highlighting different ways the public can take an active role to make Texas a safer place to call home. You can read a press release announcing the 90 Days of Safety campaign here.

The 90-day initiative is a three-part campaign, broken down into 30-day themes: Keeping Texas Communities Safe, Keeping Texas Roads Safe and Keeping Texas Families Safe. Each theme highlights different ways the public can take an active role to make Texas a safer place to call home. The third 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Families Safe, launched on Oct. 10. The second 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Roads Safe, kicked off on Sept. 10. The first 30-day theme, Keeping Texas Communities Safe, began on Aug. 11.

Throughout the 90 Days of Safety, DPS is sharing a series of social media content and public service announcement (PSA) video messages from various DPS leaders geared toward educating the public about available public safety resources and actions they can take to make our state safer. DPS is also airing corresponding PSAs in the waiting areas of more than 180 driver license offices across the state. A new page on the department’s website — DPS Celebrates 90 Years — serves as a one-stop shop for all information related to DPS’ 90th Anniversary and the 90 Days of Safety campaign.

As part of DPS’ 90th anniversary celebration, DPS launched its Keeping Texas Safe coloring and activity book featuring K-9 Disco. Disco has helped teach thousands of kids and guardians discuss safety and learn ways to stay safe. This holiday season, DPS has released a special Halloween-themed coloring sheet with K-9 Disco, featuring some additional safety reminders. Whether it’s to keep kids entertained during a long road trip, at a family gathering or after school, you can download the sheet from our website here and share it with your child as a fun way to learn more about staying safe.

###(HQ 2025-110)