Three of Texas’ Most Wanted Captured in Milano, Houston and Wichita Falls

AUSTIN – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their recent arrests. Authorities captured Ryan Lewis in Milam Co., Tommie Kelly in Harris Co. and Tyler Palmer in Wichita Co. on Oct. 15, 22 and 23, respectively. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in any of these arrests.

Ryan Cade Lewis, 26, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was taken into custody in a parking lot in Milano. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents from Bryan coordinated with the Milam Co. Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest him.

In 2022, Lewis was convicted of two counts of theft of a firearm in Freestone Co. and was sentenced to five years of probation. In January 2025, he was arrested in Freestone Co. for sexual assault of a child and eventually released on bond. Lewis had been wanted since April 2025, after a warrant was issued out of Leon Co. for his arrest for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. More information on Lewis’ capture can be found here.

Tommie Delamont Kelly, 34, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender, was taken into custody at a car wash business in Houston. DPS CID Special Agents, along with Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers and the Texas Attorney General’s Office, located and arrested Kelly.

In 2011, Kelly was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 12-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to 11 years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. Kelly had been wanted since May 2025, after a warrant was issued out of Harris Co. for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Kelly’s capture can be found here.

Tyler Lee Palmer, 29, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, was captured in Wichita Falls. Working off investigative information, DPS Special Agents located and arrested Palmer at a local motel.

In 2021, Palmer was convicted of four counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and sentenced to five years of probation for each offense. In 2022, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and subsequently sentenced to three years of probation. Palmer had been wanted out of Wichita Co. since May 2025 for probation violations (original offenses: aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury (x4) and possession of a controlled substance). More information on Palmer’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 58 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 23 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $41,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-109)