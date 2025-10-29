A Uniform Program That Works — For Transit Teams and Management Alike

Work Hard Dress Right outfitted CTtransit employees with refreshed, high-performance apparel built for comfort, function, and pride on the job. Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company.

A custom-built online portal transformed the transit company’s outdated process into a modern, data-driven uniform program.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Connecticut’s largest public bus service needed to outfit hundreds of employees efficiently, CT Transit turned to Work Hard Dress Right (a Feury Image Group company) to make it happen.The result? A completely reimagined uniform program that works just as hard as the people who wear it—combining modern apparel, simplified ordering, and seamless management in one platform.From Paperwork to Platform: Streamlining Uniform ManagementBefore partnering with WHDR, CT Transit’s uniform process involved paper trails, multiple vendors, and long waits for deliveries. Today, it runs like clockwork. Employees log in, order what they need, and receive it quickly—while managers track budgets and inventory in real-time.Technology That Keeps the Program on TrackThe transformation goes beyond fabric. WHDR created a web-based system that organizes, controls, and delivers every detail, from department-specific apparel to localized delivery. The uniform redesign itself brought fresh fits, new materials, and versatile outerwear that helps transit teams look professional and stay comfortable through every shift.“CT Transit’s program shows how technology and apparel design can come together to create real results,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Feury Image Group. “We built them more than a catalog—we built a system that delivers consistency, confidence, performance, and pride.”To see how Work Hard Dress Right transformed CT Transit’s program—and what it means for other transit and utility companies—read the full story: Driving Change for a Transit Company About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group (FeuryImageGroup.com) is at the forefront of providing customized workwear programs that empower organizations to present a professional and unified image. Feury Image Group is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and creative strategies to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, from managed uniform programs and branded apparel to promotional products and print solutions. Its commitment to innovation is matched by a rigorous quality assurance process, ensuring that all products and services not only meet but exceed industry standards. Feury Image Group is SOC 2 Type II certified, ensuring that all client data and uniform program portals meet the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to providing secure, reliable services to clients.About Work Hard Dress RightWork Hard Dress Right (WHDR), a Feury Image Group company, provides managed uniform programs, custom branding, and safety apparel solutions for industries spanning construction, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and utilities. With decades of expertise and in-house capabilities that feature customization—including embroidery, screen printing, and DTF transfers—WHDR helps organizations achieve consistent brand presentation across every employee touchpoint.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.