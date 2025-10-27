All State Medical Industry Installations Launches National Program to Ensure NFPA 99 Compliance for Gas Hose Safety

Medical Gas Hose Repair

Supporting Healthcare Facilities in Meeting Safety Standards and Maintaining Accreditation

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting Healthcare Facilities in Meeting Safety Standards and Maintaining Accreditation All State Medical Industry Installations recently announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to assist hospitals and surgical centers in achieving full compliance with the NFPA 99: Health Care Facilities Code through timely medical-gas hose replacement.This program is specifically designed to support hospital facility directors, compliance officers, and healthcare administrators in meeting regulatory standards, minimizing liability, and preserving uninterrupted accreditation from agencies such as The Joint Commission and the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).Ensuring Safety Through ComplianceThe NFPA 99 code establishes strict guidelines for the performance, maintenance, and testing of medical-gas and vacuum systems across healthcare facilities in the United States. According to manufacturer specifications, most medical-gas hoses have a recommended service life of five years, with expiration dates clearly indicated on hose assemblies.Failure to replace hoses within the prescribed time frame may result in non-compliance with federal standards and accreditation requirements, and more critically, may compromise patient safety in high-risk environments such as operating rooms and intensive care units. Hose degradation over time can lead to dangerous leaks or sudden failure at critical moments.For Joseph A. Camerieri, Director of New Business at All State Medical Industry Installations, the importance of this mission is both professional and deeply personal.“My own mother passed away from an infection that resulted from a hospital’s failure to follow required protocols,” said Camerieri. “That tragedy fuels my commitment to ensure no family loses a loved one due to preventable lapses in compliance and safety.”A Structured Approach to Risk ReductionThe new program promotes a proactive, structured hose replacement schedule every five to seven years, in alignment with NFPA 99 standards and manufacturer Instructions for Use (IFUs). The goal is to ensure hospital systems operate safely and reliably while avoiding costly citations or service interruptions.“Compliance is not optional, it is essential to accreditation and to the trust patients place in our healthcare institutions,” added Camerieri. “At All State Medical Industry Installations, we consider ourselves partners to hospital leadership, helping them maintain the highest level of safety in their most critical environments.”About All State Medical Industry InstallationsAll State Medical Industry Installations is a nationally recognized provider of medical infrastructure services, specializing in medical-gas system maintenance, inspection, and compliance management. The company serves hospitals and surgical centers across the United States, with a focus on operating rooms, intensive care units, and other high-risk clinical settings.With decades of expertise and a commitment to safety, All State Medical Industry Installations helps healthcare facilities remain compliant with NFPA 99 while ensuring uninterrupted patient care.________________________________________Media Contact:Joseph A. Camerieri | Director of New BusinessAll State Medical Industry Installations, LLCjoecamerieriallstate@yahoo.com(727) 741-3759

