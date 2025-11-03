Everiday Foods Debuts in Arizona Sprouts Stores via ‘New for You!’ Innovation Sets

Everiday Foods

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everiday Foods Debuts in Arizona Sprouts Stores via “New for You!” Innovation SetsArizona families have a fresh reason to visit their neighborhood Sprouts Farmers Market: Everiday Foods, a clean-label pantry brand bringing bold Asian flavors to the U.S. with its award-winning, seed-oil-free chili oils. Founded in Singapore by Holistic Nutritionist Riyana Rupani (LA-born, New York-raised, and the “ri” in Everiday), the brand reimagines traditional Asian condiments without seed oils, preservatives, or shortcuts — delivering flavor and function in every jar. Crafted with extra virgin olive oil, its chilis are nutritionist-designed, Whole30-approved, and consumer-loved.Everiday will be launching 3 of its 5 chili SKUs in 38 Sprouts stores across AZ, from November thru January. This is not your overdone Chili Crisp, but rather unique & sophisticated Asian flavors with a punch, think—silken-umami Miso Chili, fiery Garlic Chili, and our addictively numbing Mala Chili. Lucky customers who spot Everiday’s demo booth in store and share their sampling experience with their audiences will also receive a free jar of Everiday’s bold & earthy Sambal Chili, not available on Sprouts shelves yet! The entire range is made with Extra Virgin Olive Oil (never seed oils), and is vegan, gluten-free, and additive-free.This community-focused rollout includes select Sprouts locations across Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tucson, and Prescott—giving local shoppers a first look (and taste) of Everiday’s innovative lineup before it hits wider shelves.“We designed Everiday to with help busy families elevate their everyday meals without inflammatory seed oils, refined sugars, excess sodium, or MSG. Made only with whole food ingredients, you can enjoy your day knowing our better-for-you foods will not only taste great but are kind to your body, too,” said Riyana Rupani, Founder of Everiday Foods. “Sprouts has given us an incredible platform to connect with Arizona communities and share the heart behind what we do.”Arizona-based influencers and fans will be invited to join Everiday’s #EveridayAtSprouts digital celebration, sharing real-life “Everiday Moments” and favorite finds from the Innovation Center Displays.Everiday’s products are part of Sprouts’ Innovation Set, a limited-time exclusive program curated around new-to-market and health-focused products.They’ll only be on shelves for a short period (unless selected for permanent placement), so come show your support and discover bold flavors that will spice up your day!To learn more, find your nearest participating store, or discover Everiday’s mission and recipes by visiting everiday.us and follow @everiday_foods on IG and @everiday.us on TikTok.About UsEveriday is on a mission to upgrade the everyday pantry with delicious and nourishing products inspired by diverse flavors from Ri’s culinary experience living in Southeast Asia.Guided by our food philosophy 'whole foods the whole time', our catalogue extends across a range of gluten-free and vegan condiments, snacks, and bakery items. Products include a line of punchy chili sauces and oils – all made with extra virgin olive oil and no hidden nasties like sugar or MSG; high-protein and fiber-rich granola; grain-free seed crackers; organic, vegan spreads, and gluten free breads.Social Media@everiday.us on TikTokWebsiteMedia Contact:Tana JohnsonCEO & Founder | Fresh + Hype PREmail: pr@freshhypepr.com######

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.