OSCA Launches Fall/Winter Brampton Recreational Cricket Program - 2025-26

Recognized nationally by PHE Canada with the Impact Award, OSCA launches its Brampton Recreational Cricket season to inspire youth through cricket.

Lifelong love of healthy active living through cricket” — OSCA

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is proud to launch the 2025 Fall/Winter Semester of its Brampton Recreational Cricket Program, beginning Saturday, November 1 at the Save Max Sports Centre.

The free, school-aged program advances OSCA’s approach to active living, inclusion, and community connection through cricket—Canada’s historic summer game reborn for a new generation.

Backed by lead sponsor TD Bank and founding sponsor Rogers Communications, and delivered in collaboration with the City of Brampton, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), and the Peel District School Board (PDSB), this year’s program offers expanded girls-only and co-ed sessions for participants 17 and under.

“Cricket has proven to be a remarkable bridge between cultures, classrooms, and communities,” said Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA. “Thanks to the continued support of TD and Rogers, and the collaboration of our school board and municipal partners, we’re ensuring that every child—regardless of skill or background—has the opportunity to learn, play, and grow through cricket.”

A special acknowledgment is extended to the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), which awarded OSCA a $24,200 Capital grant to enable purchase equipment to enhance their program delivery and training resources, ensuring more youth actively engage in cricket across Peel Region.

The Recreational Girls Cricket and Recreational Co-Ed Cricket programs run Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, at Save Max Sports Centre, 1495 Sandalwood Parkway E, Brampton, throughout the winter semester. Participants will be recognized at OSCA’s annual Cricket-Ed Forum 2026 scheduled for March 7, 2026, celebrating youth achievement through cricket, learning, and leadership.

About OSCA

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a federally incorporated not-for-profit dedicated to promoting healthy, active lifestyles among youth through inclusive school- and community-based cricket programs. Inspired by its foundation with CIMA Canada, OSCA fosters physical, emotional, and social development while uniting diverse communities through cricket.

