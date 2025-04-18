Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Awards 2025 Celebrates Youth Cricket Excellence

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish addresses students, educators, and community leaders at the 2025 OSCA Mayor’s School Cricket Awards. School cricket players celebrating their success with Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish and special guests at the 2025 OSCA Mayor’s School Cricket Awards. City councillors and special guests present medals to young cricket players

Event honors student cricketers, educators, and partners; launches OSCA Premier’s Cup to expand youth cricket across Mississauga.

Building Connections and Active Living Through Cricket.” — OSCA

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) proudly hosted the 2025 Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Awards at Mississauga City Hall, bringing together young athletes, educators, and community leaders to celebrate the remarkable achievements of student cricketers.

This highly anticipated annual event highlights the growth of cricket in Mississauga schools and recognizes students who exemplify leadership, teamwork, and integrity both on and off the field. With participation continuing to expand across Peel Region, the awards reflect OSCA’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, active living, and access to sport for all youth. This year’s event also marked the official launch of the Mississauga Division of the OSCA Premier’s Cup School Cricket 2025, a province-wide competitive tournament that will showcase top school talent and further elevate youth cricket.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish joined school board officials, city councillors, and corporate partners in honouring this year’s recipients. The event also acknowledged the dedication of educators and volunteers who make school cricket programming possible, ensuring that students have meaningful opportunities to engage with the sport.

"We were delighted to partner with the PDSB and DPCDSB to provide young cricketers with opportunities to learn, try, practice and compete in cricket", said Ken Jeffers, President of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. "We are thankful for TD Bank Group, Rogers and Pattison Outdoor Advertising for their generous support and encouragement and for their investment in the program. Their contributions help create an inclusive and dynamic cricket experience for students across Mississauga."

Building on this momentum, Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish emphasized the program’s role in strengthening the community. "The OSCA Mississauga Mayor’s School Cricket Program is a shining example of how sports can bring us together and highlight the best of our city," said Mayor Parrish. "This program develops athletic skills while instilling important values such as discipline, perseverance, and camaraderie. It is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and determination. Congratulations to all the champions, players, coaches, and organizers for making Mississauga proud!"

"At TD, we believe that investing in the future of young athletes not only strengthens the sport, but builds stronger and more inclusive communities," said Michael Armstrong, Vice President, Marketing, Brand and Corporate Sponsorship, TD Bank Group. "The 2025 Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Awards are a testament to that belief. We know that when we make sport accessible to our youth, community, confidence, and leadership grows. We are honoured to celebrate this great sport and its growing impact alongside the OSCA and the champions of Mississauga."

Rogers has been a long-time supporter of youth sports initiatives, reinforcing the importance of corporate partnerships in expanding opportunities for young athletes. "Rogers is proud to partner with the Ontario Schools Cricket Association to provide youth with access to the game of cricket," said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rogers. "We believe in the power of sport to help young people feel included and build confidence as part of a team."

OSCA extends its gratitude to all partners, educators, and students who continue to make school cricket a vibrant part of Mississauga’s sports landscape. With an ever-expanding footprint in Mississauga schools, the association remains committed to ensuring that every student has access to cricket as a pathway to physical activity, personal growth, and community building.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside OSCA to deliver meaningful programming that brings cricket to more youth in Mississauga," said Jim Holmes, President of Mississauga Sports Council. "By collaborating, we are building a stronger, more inclusive sports community, one that provides lasting opportunities for students to engage with sport, develop leadership skills, and contribute to a healthier, more connected community."

For more information about OSCA and its programs, visit www.oscaschools.org.

About Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA)

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and well-being in youth through cricket. Working closely with school boards and partners in the education sector, OSCA utilizes cricket to foster community connections, encourage holistic development, and promote inclusivity and intercultural understanding.

For further information: office@oscaschools.org

Ken Jeffers, President of OSCA

Ontario Schools Cricket Association

info@oscaschools.org

Mississauga Mayor's Cricket Awards 2025 (HIGHLIGHT VIDEO)

