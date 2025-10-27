Radix and Seeq Collaborate to Redefine a New Era of Industrial Intelligence

Driving Real Results for Global Manufacturers Through Data-Driven Innovation and Scalable Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a technology solutions services company delivering innovative industrial AI solutions to asset-intensive industries with operations globally, today announced a strategic partnership with Seeq , the global leader in industrial analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies.This global alliance is designed to empower asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power and utilities, and more, with the tools and insights needed to build smarter, more agile operations.Together, they will help clients across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and Singapore unlock new levels of efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across their operations.By combining advanced analytics, deep industry expertise, and innovative industrial AI solutions, manufacturers can transform data into actionable insights that drive measurable business value. Vikram Prakasam, VP of Alliances & Partnerships at Seeq, said, “Seeq is proud to expand our partnership with Radix. Together, we are enabling customers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation by combining Radix’s deep engineering intelligence, integration, and consulting expertise with Seeq’s industrial analytics and AI platform for real business impact that brings in stronger customer value.”The partnership will further leverage Seeq’s global partner ecosystem to address the region’s unique needs and emerging opportunities. In Latin America, Radix will collaborate with Seeq’s Master Regional VAR, Vertix. Together, Radix and Vertix will combine global insight with local presence to drive lasting impact for Seeq customers across the region.“At Radix, we know our customers succeed when innovation is practical, scalable, and built on trust,” said Flavio Guimaraes, Founder and Chief Practices & Alliances Officer. “Our partnership with Seeq brings together deep domain expertise and advanced analytics tools to deliver unique, tailored solutions that help customers solve real challenges, accelerate performance, build resiliency, and stay ahead of the competition. This is more than a collaboration—it’s a commitment to empowering our clients with sustainable strategies that drive measurable results and empower their teams for profitable transformations.”“This strategic collaboration between Radix and Seeq marks a pivotal step forward in driving interoperability across asset-intensive industries globally,” said Trudi Hable, Chief Revenue Officer, North America. “Together with the global partner ecosystem, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our customers by integrating powerful technologies that enhance performance, scalability, and innovation.”Radix’s comprehensive tailored solutions—from AI-driven operations, citizens development, and process optimization to supply chain efficiency and regulatory compliance— equip manufacturers to thrive in a fast-changing industrial landscape. Through this collaboration, Radix and Seeq are accelerating advanced analytics adoption, delivering real impact, and creating measurable value for customers while driving a smarter, more sustainable future. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions and services company operating globally, empowering customers with consulting, engineering, operations technology, and digital solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to enable our worldwide customers to thrive in their technology journey. With North American headquarters in Houston, TX, and headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, including offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to asset-intensive industries. Radix's robust capabilities extend to more than 30 countries worldwide. Learn more: www.radixeng.com About SeeqSeeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com

