Radix Unveils AI-Powered Solutions That Maximize Customer Value for Asset-Intensive Industries at Cognite’s Impact 2025

Radix to Unveil AI-Powered Solutions That Maximize Customer Value for Asset-Intensive Industries at Cognite’s Impact 2025

Demonstrating quantifiable ROI through next-generation AI solutions that deliver tangible innovation and transformation.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix , a global engineering and technology company, is returning as a Platinum Sponsor of Impact 2025 , hosted by Cognite , the global leader in industrial AI. Radix will be at the conference in Houston, October 13-16, to highlight success in delivering tangible value through its AI-powered solutions for asset-intensive industries. The theme of Impact 2025 is Unlock AI, and Radix adds to this with its own thematic focus: “On the Ground: Accelerate. Optimize. Scale.”The annual conference is recognized as the world’s largest industrial AI gathering and celebrates industry leaders for their transformative contributions to digital innovation and the application of AI technologies.The Platinum sponsorship highlights the deepening partnership between Radix and Cognite and Radix’s role in helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and operational improvements. This collaboration was recently recognized at Impact 2024, where Radix was named Customer Delivery Partner of the Year for its exceptional work in delivering innovative AI and digital solutions to the industrial sector.“At Radix, we believe that true transformation happens on the ground, where data meets operations, and innovation drives measurable impact,” said Alex Clausbruch, CEO of Radix North America. “Our Platinum Sponsorship at Impact 2025 reflects our shared commitment with Cognite to help industrial leaders accelerate, optimize, and scale with confidence. Together, we’re not just imagining the future of industry—we’re building it.”"We believe in the power of an open platform and a thriving ecosystem where partners and solution builders can innovate,” said Girish Rishi, CEO at Cognite. “Radix has truly embraced this vision, developing nearly 50 solutions on top of the Cognite AI and Data platform, and are a fantastic example of how we can deliver quick, tangible value to customers by working together to build a growing library of cutting-edge AI solutions."The conference provides an opportunity to share use cases that highlight the Cognite AI and Data Platform, which includes Cognite Atlas AI™ and Cognite Data Fusion, combined with Radix’s deep industry expertise and solutions, bringing optimal value to industrial enterprises worldwide and together accelerating optimization at scale.A Case Study in ROI: Wednesday, October 15th, 2025 at 1:00pm-1:50pmRadix will co-present with International Paper in a workshop titled “Better Together: Maximizing ROI. The Golden Run Transformation.”Who: Stephen Krassick, IT Consultant - Manufacturing Improve & HSE at International Paper, and Simon Sierra, Manufacturing Business Manager at Radix North America.The session will outline how the two companies collaborated to rapidly identify and capture significant value. They will showcase how the Golden Run application, developed on the Cognite Industrial AI and Data Platform, revolutionized production, minimized downtime, and enhanced product quality, directly impacting the bottom line.Radix will also be showcasing additional AI and digital solutions at Booth A at Impact. including:Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) OptimizationControl Tower SolutionsJO.AI co-pilotCitizen Development Programs (CDP)Customers and attendees are invited to engage with Radix executives and experts, including Radix Global CEO João Carlos Chachamovitz and North American CEO Alex Clausbruch, on the various solutions and explore collaboration for the future.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions globally. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries. It has more than 1,800+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com About CogniteCognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.