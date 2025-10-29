ROYBI Partners with Carrier Connection and Telecom Veteran Adam Stubin to Accelerate Market Expansion

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROYBI , the EdTech pioneer leveraging AI to deliver personalized learning for kids, today announced a strategic partnership with Carrier Connection, led by telecom strategist Adam Stubin. This alliance is designed to aggressively accelerate ROYBI's expansion into the wireless and telecom sectors as well as selected retailers, unlocking new B2B and strategic market opportunities across the nation and positioning the company for growth beyond traditional retail channels.This collaboration is a testament to ROYBI's commitment to strategic scaling. Carrier Connection, a highly respected consultancy in the wireless industry, brings strong industry relationships and a deep understanding of the telecom ecosystem. Under the leadership of Adam Stubin, the partnership will focus on developing and executing high-impact strategies, including securing enterprise deals, forging strategic carrier partnerships, and integrating ROYBI's technology into educational initiatives championed by major telecom providers."Partnering with Carrier Connection and gaining the strategic insight of Adam Stubin is a pivotal step in our evolution," said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder and CEO, ROYBI. "While our previous distribution expansion focused on retail access, this new partnership is about mastering the ecosystem. Adam and his team will be instrumental in navigating the telecom landscape, allowing us to embed our AI-powered learning solutions into larger programs and new digital services offered through the telecom infrastructure."The alliance signals ROYBI's intent to move beyond consumer electronics and become an essential component of the digital services offered by wireless providers, schools, and governmental entities. By tapping into Carrier Connection’s expertise, ROYBI is creating a robust, multi-channel strategy that ensures its award-winning educational technology reaches students through innovative and scalable platforms.About ROYBIROYBI creates AI-powered educational robots that provide personalized lessons in language, STEM, and other essential subjects. Its award-winning platform leverages speech recognition and interactive content to engage young learners, sparking curiosity and a lifelong love of learning.About Carrier ConnectionHeadquartered in Atlanta, GA, Carrier Connection is a specialized firm dedicated to maximizing performance and expanding opportunities in the telecommunications and wireless industries. Led by President Adam Stubin, the company utilizes its deep market expertise and expansive network to secure strategic partnerships and drive significant growth for innovative technology clients.

