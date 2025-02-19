ROYBI Welcomes Dr. Mark Gotcher, Former ADE Deputy Commissioner, as Strategic Growth Partner

ROYBI names ex-ADE Deputy Commissioner Dr. Gotcher as Strategic Growth Partner. His expertise will boost school ties and drive innovative learning in Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROYBI is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Gotcher, former Arkansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner, as a Strategic Growth Partner. Dr. Gotcher will support ROYBI by fostering school connections and facilitating the implementation of its innovative educational solutions across Arkansas.Dr. Gotcher brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to education. An alumnus of Arkansas Tech University, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership, and an Educator Specialist degree. Dr.Gotcher further augmented his impressive credentials by earning a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. His extensive educational leadership and policy background and his practical experience as ADE Deputy Commissioner uniquely position him to advance ROYBI’s strategic initiatives in the region.“Dr. Gotcher’s deep understanding of educational systems and longstanding dedication to advancing quality education make him an ideal partner as ROYBI expands its footprint in Arkansas,” said Elnaz Sarraf, Founder & CEO of ROYBI. “His expertise will be invaluable in connecting with schools and implementing cutting-edge learning solutions that benefit educators and students alike.”ROYBI has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the educational landscape with state-of-the-art technology and interactive learning robots. The organization aims to empower educators and inspire students through innovative physical and digital solutions. Its expansion in Arkansas marks a significant milestone in extending its reach and modernizing classroom learning environments.Dr. Gotcher’s appointment underscores ROYBI’s commitment to collaborating with seasoned education leaders to ensure that programs are effective and aligned with schools' and communities' evolving needs. His strategic insights and extensive network within the education sector are expected to facilitate key partnerships and drive the successful implementation of ROYBI’s programs throughout Arkansas.For more information about ROYBI and its expansion initiatives, please visit https://roybi.world About ROYBIROYBI is a leader in educational technology, dedicated to providing interactive, research-based learning solutions that empower teachers and inspire students. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and measurable impact, ROYBI continues to set the standard for classroom education platforms worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.