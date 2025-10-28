Kids & Family Podcast Gets Spooky with a Deep Dive on the World of Cryptids

Wild Interest, the Podcast by Kids, for Kids

Cryptid: a creature whose existence is unproven. Bigfoot is the most famous, but there are many more. Wild Interest asks: are you a skeptic, or do you believe?

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Interest is the podcast made by kids, for kids. The series is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination.Wild Interest’s creators come up with each monthly episode based on a theme. In their newest episode, "Tales from the Cryptid Corner,” sibling hosts Nichole and Evan get ready for Halloween with a special spooky episode cataloging all the creepy cryptids that have ever appeared on the show. A cryptid is a creature who is rumored to be real, but whose existence has never been proven. Bigfoot is one of the most famous cryptids, but there are many more. Wild Interest wants to know: are you a skeptic, or do you believe?“Evan’s Cryptid Corner” is a recurring segment that’s been running on the Wild Interest Podcast since the show launched in January of 2024. The first cryptid to get the Wild Interest treatment was Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch — likely the most familiar cryptid in North America. Evan didn’t interview just any Bigfoot, though. “Bobby the Bigfoot” gave a voice and personality to the mythic humanoid, and Bobby often appears on the podcast as guest host — including on this special episode.This latest episode features over 13 cryptids. Evan interviews renown Bigfoot expert Dr. Jeff Meldrum, professor at Idaho State about the evidence for the creature’s existence and the history of humans tracking Bigoot. Hint: it has a lot to do with footprints! Next we learn about the Yeti, also known as the Abominable Snowman, who some cryptid experts think is related to Bigfoot. Then the episode takes to the air with the story of Mothman, first reported to be seen in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, in 1966. No accounting of cryptids is complete without a discussion of UFOs, or as Evan rightly reminds his audience, “UAPs,” or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. Evan speaks with retired US Air Force intelligence officer David Charles Grush, who describes some very convincing aerial encounters, and then takes listeners on a virtual tour of the famous and closely guarded Area 51 in the US desert. That’s not all! Evan continues his rogue’s gallery of cryptids with an analysis of mysterious monoliths, a jaunt with the jumpy Jackalope, an exploration of the Philippines’ Tikbalang, an immersion in the story of mermaids, a wild ride with the Native American Thunderbird, and more! The segment is finished off with a new introduction to the Wild Interest Cryptid universe: none other than the very spooky, seasonally appropriate Count Dracula.Wild Interest is committed to the joy of learning, and every episode teaches while it entertains. In this special episode listeners will learn about the origins of Halloween holiday traditions like pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating. Like all episodes “"Tales from the Cryptid Corner” is packed with laughs, including Halloween specific jokes. This might come in handy if you live in the St. Louis area, where a local tradition requires trick-or-treaters to tell a joke if they want to earn their candy. The episode interviews a St. Louis native about this humorous custom.This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 667,000 downloads and counting and is enjoyed in America and over 150 countries around the world.“I’ve only listened to a few episodes so far but it’s my new favorite podcast.” Writes one listener. “It’s so interesting and I love Cryptid Corner. Best podcast ever!!”Another recent reviewer writes, “Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? Are all root beers created equal? What’s it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? What’s New Year’s like in the Philippines? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born. Episodes are published monthly.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.

