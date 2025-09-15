Kids & Family Podcast Takes Listeners on a Fun-Filled Educational Journey with New Back to School Special

Wild Interest, the Podcast by Kids, for Kids

The hosts' plan to squeeze the most out of the last days of summer is thwarted when they doze off by the pool and land in a dream that puts them back in school.

Sharpen your pencils, Wildings: this is learning the Wild Interest way.” — Nichole, Host

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Interest is the podcast made by kids, for kids. The series is committed to exploring children’s inherent curiosity and providing a space for active listening that touches the heart and fuels the imagination.Wild Interest’s creators come up with each monthly episode based on a theme. In their newest episode, "Back to School Special,” sibling hosts Nichole and Evan take listeners on an entertaining, informative journey back through some of the Wild Interest podcast’s best-loved segments."Back to School Special” is structured as a whimsical dream sequence. The show’s sibling hosts, bemoaning the end of summer, doze off by the pool and slip into a dream. They emerge into a classic fantasy conceit: that dream where you arrive at school but something’s a little… off? Stuck in the classroom without backpacks or books, it doesn’t take Nichole and Evan long to realize they’re not the students in this scenario; they’re the teachers! What unfolds is a humorous and lighthearted pedagogic journey that aims to delight kids and parents alike.The ”curriculum” in this latest episode ranges from the culinary to the kooky. Nichole shows listeners how to make delicious ice cream cake at home, and tricksters out there can add another gag to their list with a harmless prank you can play using just a banana.Fans will find out what a palindrome is and memorize a mnemonic device in the form of a catchy song that helps you learn the names of all 50 US states. Hosts dive deep into why we have daylight saving time and leap years, and discover the science of solar eclipses from a real astronomer! Devotees of ASMR will learn the science behind the newly popularized phenomenon, and fans of nature will find out the secrets of the honeybee’s densely communicative waggle dance. The special episode is jam-packed with all kinds of other factoids, mysteries and surprising histories. Kids are highly likely come out of this episode prepared to dazzle their schoolmates with scads of new astonishing knowledge.This kid-conceived and narrated podcast is designed to share experience, foster empathy and advance the importance of auditory storytelling. The underlying philosophy of the series is that the world — and kids especially —needs real human connection now more than ever. Founded in February of 2024, Wild Interest has over 560,000 downloads and counting and is enjoyed in America and over 150 countries around the world.Another recent reviewer writes, “Absolute gold! My 8-year-old son says, "I feel like this is the best podcast l've ever heard. I like that you share jokes, and bring in grandparents for stories, and there's so much interesting stuff packed in the episodes. It's overloaded with awesome. It's something I really look forward to listening to."“I’ve only listened to a few episodes so far but it’s my new favorite podcast.” Writes one listener. “It’s so interesting and I love Cryptid Corner. Best podcast ever!!”With new episodes released monthly, Wild Interest promises to captivate young minds with its unique blend of entertainment, education, and music. Parents who find themselves searching for “family podcast for kids, podcast for kids about animals, best kids’ podcasts, tween podcasts, best podcast for car trips,” or even “mystery kids podcasts” are encouraged to tune in and join the Wild Interest adventure.Parents looking for alternatives to typical kids and family podcasts will enjoy how the show’s topics inspire their children and become the basis for scintillating dinner table conversation, inquisitive queries, and maybe even the inspiration for kids to record and send in DIY segments of their own. Wild Interest provides a wholesome alternative to video-based children’s entertainment, emphasizing the importance of auditory engagement in early psychological development.Host Evan explains “Our podcast is actually good for you! It’s "brain broccoli," not "brain candy!" Nichole adds “What makes us different is that we emphasize positive emotions like joy and curiosity. Our music is calm, and our segments are thoughtful. We want to leave kids feeling recharged instead of overstimulated.”For more information about Wild Interest or to listen to the latest episodes, visit www.wildinterest.com or subscribe on your favorite podcast platform.About Wild InterestCreated and hosted entirely by kids, each episode is unique. The topics change with every episode: Our hosts and contributors let their curiosity guide them. What’s a leap year? Are all root beers created equal? What’s it like to play football in the NFL? Could Mothman be real? What’s up with Bigfoot? What’s New Year’s like in the Philippines? Experts are interviewed, primary sources are checked, cross-checked, and fact-checked, original music is composed, sounds are captured, and an episode is born. Episodes are published monthly.Wild Interest celebrates the wisdom, curiosity, and insight of children and provides a platform for kids to learn, share, and create together. While adults assist with the technical details, the show is entirely kid-created.Wild Interest is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Podcast Index, Deezer, Podcast Addict, or wherever you get your podcasts.

