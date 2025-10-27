SeaH4 wins ClimateLaunchpad Global Grand Final 2025

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A South Africa-based start-up that develops an algae-based replacement for fossil fuels has won the world's largest green business idea competition, beating 40 countries to claim the €10,000 prize at ClimateLaunchpad 's Vienna finale.ClimateLaunchpad, powered by Climate KIC and supported by Bank of America and Irish Aid, helps early-stage climate innovators turn ideas into viable businesses. This year’s Global Grand Final marked the return of the in-person event since 2019, bringing together start-ups, investors and partners in Vienna under the Climate Innovation Festival for a day of collaboration and bold new ideas.The winning ideaFrom more than 2,700 ideas and 500 participating teams, SeaH4 impressed the jury with its algae-based replacement for fossil fuels, designed to power vessels within carbon-neutral fleets. Their product can be adapted for any combustion engine, extending its life in a net-zero CO2 world, offering a game-changing approach to sustainable marine and aviation fuel.Runner-up: Chaja – a Tanzania-based company transforming mobility with affordable electric motorcycles. By reducing costs and boosting riders' earnings, the company is accelerating the adoption of reliable and sustainable e-mobility solutions.Third place: OneFly – a Colombian biotechnology company that converts organic waste into insect protein and natural fertiliser using Black Soldier Fly larvae. Their on-site solution is circular, scalable, and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.The top three teams received €10,000, €5,000, and 3,000 respectively, plus tailored support, investor access, and visibility within the global cleantech ecosystem.A global stage for climate entrepreneursSince its launch in 2014, ClimateLaunchpad has grown from a small European competition into a global programme supporting thousands of early-stage entrepreneurs. In 2025, ClimateLaunchpad welcomed nine new countries, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, and Vanuatu. With a record number of applications and its 500th Boot Camp delivered this year, the programme reinforced its position as the world’s most accessible green innovation pipeline.The competition covered eight key themes that address today’s most urgent climate challenges: clean energy, food systems, circular economy, blue economy, sustainable mobility, urban solutions, adaptation and resilience, and emerging innovations captured under The Next Big Thing. From transforming waste into sustainable aviation fuel to powering communities with decentralised renewables, the finalists reflected a new wave of climate innovation that is practical, inclusive and globally connected.David Watt, Programme Director, ClimateLaunchpad:“Watching these teams pitch in Vienna reminded me why we do this. These aren’t just business ideas, they’re solutions shaped by people from diverse backgrounds and experiences of climate change, united by the determination to take action. From 2,700 applications to 40 finalists, the quality this year was extraordinary. As we expand to more countries, we’re not just running a competition, but building a truly global community where climate solutions can emerge anywhere.”Brian O'Sullivan, Deputy Director - Climate Unit, Irish Aid:"Through our continued partnership with ClimateLaunchpad, Irish Aid is proud to stand with entrepreneurs from the countries most affected by climate change, helping them build solutions that the world urgently needs."Andrea Sullivan, International Head of Social and Environment, Global Community Opportunities at Bank of America:"We are honoured to once again partner with Climate KIC. To see the innovation demonstrated by all teams throughout this competition has been truly inspiring. These ideas, developed by early-stage entrepreneurs, respond to some of the most pressing and challenging global issues and have real potential to become practical and tangible solutions, creating a more sustainable future for us all."More than a competitionClimateLaunchpad is not just about winning; it is about transforming early-stage ideas into viable, impactful ventures. Each year, hundreds of participants take part in boot camps, mentoring and coaching that happen globally, regionally and locally, supported by a vast network of professionals who are part of this global movement.In 2025 alone, over 300 volunteers from around the world served as mentors, coaches, and jury members, reinforcing the programme’s ethos: together, we pitch in for the planet.Support from Bank of America, a longstanding partner, strengthens this global ecosystem of entrepreneurs from the earliest stages of innovation. By empowering entrepreneurs at the ideas stage, the bank helps give visibility to solutions that have the potential to deliver real-world impact. This partnership reflects a shared belief that nurturing early-stage innovation is essential to building a resilient, healthy planet and a thriving economy.Irish Aid focuses its contribution on empowering early-stage start-ups and entrepreneurs in emerging economies and underserved regions. By supporting locally driven innovation, Irish Aid helps ensure that communities most affected by climate change have the tools and opportunity to create their own solutions. Their backing gives a voice and a platform to founders who are solving the very challenges their regions face, building resilience and opportunity in the process.Looking aheadClimateLaunchpad will expand to 50 countries in 2026 and aims to reach 100 by 2030. The programme continues to grow its global network, giving more entrepreneurs the chance to turn their climate ideas into real businesses. In addition, the next Global Grand Final will be held in Singapore in 2026, further strengthening the programme’s presence in Asia and its commitment to supporting innovation wherever it emerges.For a comprehensive overview of the programme, key milestones, and the impact we've achieved in 2025, read our full Annual Report: https://bit.ly/4oFy43j About Climate KICClimate KIC is Europe’s leading climate innovation agency and community, creating climate-resilient communities and fighting climate breakdown by mobilising systems change in countries, regions, cities, and businesses. Together with partners across the globe, Climate KIC orchestrates solutions and facilitates learning to bridge the gap between climate commitments and current reality, driving faster and more ambitious action.About Bank of AmericaBank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).About Irish AidIrish Aid is the Government of Ireland’s international development cooperation programme. It works in more than 80 countries to reduce poverty, hunger and humanitarian need, often focusing on climate action, gender equality and strengthening governance. gov.ieAs part of Ireland’s foreign policy, Irish Aid supports inclusive development, helps communities adapt to climate change, and backs early-stage innovation in underserved regions. Its approach emphasises giving a voice, platform and opportunity to entrepreneurs worldwide — especially in regions hardest hit by climate risks.Additional information about ClimateLaunchpad:Since its inception, ClimateLaunchpad has supported more than 5,000 teams across 97 countries and helped its alumni attract over €500 million in investment. In 2025, the programme reached another milestone, expanding into nine new countries and delivering training to nearly 500 start-ups through local partners and certified trainers. Its continued growth confirms ClimateLaunchpad’s position as one of the most effective early-stage platforms for green innovation worldwide.

