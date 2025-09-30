International Polo Sets Sights on Thailand for 2026 World Cup Invitational Following Star-Studded Sunset Polo Night

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the International Polo Tour (IPT) 2025 Sunset Polo™ match against South Africa now concluded, the IPT is already turning its sights to 2026. Next year’s landmark event will celebrate Thailand, following productive engagements with the Royal Thai Embassy and His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Suriya Chindawongse.“We are incredibly excited to move forward to celebrate Thailand —one built on mutual respect, devotion to the sport of polo, and a shared love of philanthropy,” said Tareq Salahi, Chairman of the IPT Association and Team Captain.Salahi and Dr. Lisa Spoden, We Will Survive Cancer (WWSC) Co-Founder, together with Founder Gayela Bynum, recently met with Ambassador Chindawongse and Thai cultural icons including Miss Universe Thailand. Plans are now confirmed welcoming the Ambassador to the 2026 International Polo Tour Invitational with a symbolic “Thumbs Up for Unity” moment—spotlighting international friendship and cultural exchange.The 2026 Sunset Polo™ Charity Classic, once again hosted in Northern Virginia, will feature the return of IPT Team USA™ to the arena, alongside new contributions from NFL Alumni partners. This year’s edition welcomed NFL Super Bowl legends Tim Johnson and Josh Norman (also finalist in ABC’s hit television show Dancing with the Stars); next year promises their return along with additional celebrity star athletes. The event will also mark the 12th anniversary of IPT’s partnership with WWSC and the second annual International Polo Tour Crypto Cup™, powered by Web3 and digital asset platform FAIM.WORLD - underscoring IPT’s commitment to both innovation and philanthropy.“Thailand and the United States have historically shared a wonderful relationship, and the USA vs. Thailand polo match with the International Polo Tour brings that to the forefront, all while honoring an organization helping people who are fighting cancer and supporting the We Will Survive Cancer initiatives both in the United States & in Thailand,” said Ambassador Chindawongse. “We are honored that Thailand was selected, and we are excited to participate.”Salahi added: "As polo flourishes on the world stage, we are proud to celebrate the shared equestrian traditions that unite our nations. Next year’s match will not only showcase the beauty of Thai fashion, cuisine, music, and culture, but will also honor America’s 250th Anniversary- a milestone in friendship, freedom, and international collaboration. Together, we will create an unforgettable evening that strengthens bonds and inspires hope for the future."Learn more about the IPT: www.internationalpolotour.com About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) unites the global polo community through high-profile international matches that celebrate cultural exchange, philanthropy, and the spirit of sport. With a strong presence in the United States and around the world, the IPT integrates government relations, luxury lifestyle brands, and tourism initiatives. These world-class events serve as cultural showcases and economic development engines, strengthening bonds between nations while raising vital support for charitable causes.With Gratitude to Our Supporters:The IPT extends its heartfelt thanks to all who helped make this year’s IPT Sunset Polo™ possible, including Stella Artois, Michelob Ultra, Nutrl Vodka Seltzer, Hotels at SeaLuxury Cruises, Resorts at Sea, Douglas Elliman, Out East Eyewear, Old Town Crier, Hostage Aid Worldwide, Freedom Polo Farm, Unbridle your Brand, Makani, Photozyme MD, Alpha Acquisitions, TransMedia Group Sports PR, Sideline Surgeons, Equine Sports Marketing.com, Tareq Salahi Bespoke Events, Arctic Wolf, Maxiom Tech, Hyperlogs, Piedmont Polo, Optica Labs, Head Impact Prevention, Miguel Wilson Collection, Marian Style, María Torrez, Josie’s Nifty Thrifty, DC International Models, Valdez Management, Oui Producciones, Celebration Winery, and Oasis WineryFor Sponsorship information, please contact amazzone@transmediagroup.com 561-908-1683

