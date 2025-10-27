Lifera and Jamjoom Pharma Launch Strategic Joint Venture to Power Saudi Arabia’s Biopharma Future

This joint venture marks a strategic evolvement in Jamjoom Pharma’s growth journey and underscores our deep-rooted dedication to national healthcare self-sufficiency. ” — Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom, Chairman of the Board at Jamjoom Pharma

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifera, A PIF Company, focused on the localization and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector, announced at the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) a potential Joint Venture (JV) with Jamjoom Pharma, one of the Kingdom’s most prominent and trusted pharmaceutical companies. Held in Riyadh, the Global Health Exhibition is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Health.The announcement event was attended by H.E. Minister of Health Dr Fahd Aljalajel, H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Jamjoom Pharma’s Chairman Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom.The new joint venture will develop, manufacture, and commercialize vaccines, biologics, and biosimilars in Saudi Arabia, marking a major step forward in strengthening the Kingdom’s biopharma manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative supports the objectives of the National Biotechnology Strategy (NBS) to position Saudi Arabia as a regional and global biotechnology leader by 2040. The transaction is subject to definitive documentation and relevant regulatory approvals.H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, said:“This JV will bring together two leading Saudi companies with a shared commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s biopharma capabilities. A core part of Lifera’s mandate is focused on localizing expertise and capacity, ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only gains access to crucial medicines but is also fully equipped to produce them locally. This landmark partnership will play a key role in achieving that vision.”By combining Lifera’s biopharma expertise with Jamjoom Pharma’s proven track record in high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing, the JV will accelerate the localization of advanced biopharma capabilities, reducing import dependency, building national resilience, and enhancing access to life-saving medicines.Mahmoud Yousuf Jamjoom, Chairman of the Board at Jamjoom Pharma, said:This joint venture marks a strategic evolvement in Jamjoom Pharma’s growth journey and underscores our deep-rooted dedication to national healthcare self-sufficiency. It also reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.Together with Lifera, we aim to establish state-of-the-art, sustainable biomanufacturing capabilities that will enhance healthcare access, build local expertise, and advance the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading biotechnology hub in the region.

