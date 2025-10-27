ROAM-AI Partners with Ambyint to Expand Access to ESP Optimization Solutions Across North America

Collaboration unites two leaders in artificial lift optimization to deliver smarter, faster production gains for operators.

By adding ROAM-AI’s ESP solutions to our portfolio, we can expand the value we deliver, helping operators access proven ESP optimization alongside our rod-lift and plunger-lift offerings.” — Benjamin Kemp

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROAM-AI, an innovator in cutting-edge energy technology, today announced a partnership with Ambyint to expand the availability of ROAM-AI’s optimization technology for electric submersible pumps (ESPs) across the U.S. and Canadian markets. The startup's AI-powered ESP solution is a proven system for maximizing uptime, increasing production, extending pump life, and reducing operating costs. Founded by energy professionals with decades of hands-on experience and trained on data from 400 wells, ROAM-AI continuously optimizes pump speed and tubing pressure to increase oil production as much as 8%.“Ambyint’s strong customer relationships and expertise in artificial lift make them an ideal partner to extend the reach of our ESP solution,” said Brandon Brown, CEO of ROAM-AI. “Their decision to align with us so early in our journey underscores the confidence they have in our approach and the tangible value our technology delivers.”ROAM-AI is advancing its position in artificial lift optimization through a strategic partnership with Ambyint. The collaboration combines ROAM-AI’s innovative platform with Ambyint’s deep expertise to deliver an expanded range of lift-optimization solutions to operators.“Our customers look to Ambyint for trusted solutions across artificial lift,” said Benjamin Kemp, CEO of Ambyint. “By adding ROAM-AI’s ESP solutions to our portfolio, we can expand the value we deliver, helping operators access proven ESP optimization alongside our rod-lift and plunger-lift offerings.”Headquartered in Oklahoma City, ROAM-AI empowers operators with patent-pending, AI-driven solutions that transform ESP performance, chemical management, and wellsite monitoring. Built by operators, for operators, ROAM-AI bridges the gap between data and decision-making by delivering actionable insights that maximize uptime, increase production, extend pump life, reduce costs, and ultimately give back time to engineers to focus on the next value-driving priority, such as strategic asset planning and long-term production optimization. ROAM-AI's secure, future-ready platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, enabling operators to deploy autonomous solutions at any scale. For more information visit: www.roam-ai.io Ambyint supports upstream oil and gas companies with an AI-powered production optimization platform. With nearly 250,000 BOE/D managed, Ambyint helps lean production teams improve performance and lower costs. Its solutions cover rod lift, plunger lift, and, through its partnership with ROAM-AI, ESP wells. For more information visit: www.ambyint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.