ROAM-AI Marks One Year of Transforming Oilfield Operations with Autonomous Solutions

Operators using ROAM-AI report higher oil output, lower costs, and longer equipment run-life, proof that autonomous solutions deliver real results.

We’ve proven that embedding AI directly into operations isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about unlocking meaningful production gains and cost reductions that flow straight to the bottom line.” — Brandon Brown

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROAM-AI , an innovator in cutting-edge energy technology, is celebrating its first business anniversary after unveiling its groundbreaking autonomous energy solutions in 2024. One year ago, ROAM-AI set out to reshape the future of oil & gas by launching its foundational data platform and a suite of solutions rooted in physics and powered by AI, including artificial lift optimization, chemical tank automation, and wellsite surveillance. Today, the results speak for themselves: the industry has joined the ROAM-AI revolution, and leading operators are seeing measurable impact on their balance sheets.“Energy companies are no longer asking if AI and autonomous optimization work, the data shows they do,” said Brandon Brown, Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve proven that embedding AI directly into operations isn’t just about efficiency, it’s about unlocking meaningful production gains and cost reductions that flow straight to the bottom line. And with AI continuously adjusting ESP and chemical set points in the field, engineers eliminate unnecessary drive time and get back more of their day to focus on the kind of value-driving work that shapes strategy, reduces risk, and maximizes long-term asset performance.”By leveraging a portfolio of more than 250 wells in multiple basins over the past twelve months, ROAM-AI has decreased downtime events by half, extended run-life by 33 percent, and increased oil production by as much as 8 percent in ESP-lifted wells. Chemical costs have also been reduced by 30 percent through autonomous tank optimization, helping operators stop pouring money down the wellbore by eliminating overtreatment and controlling chemical delivery.Comprised of cloud-based analytics and edge computing, ROAM-AI's platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure. By combining field experience with advanced technology, ROAM-AI enables operators to transition from reactive decision-making to proactive, autonomous performance optimization.“As an industry, we’re often asked to do more with less,” said David Benham, Chief Product & Technology Officer. “Now, with ROAM-AI, operators can truly increase oil output and revenue while also shrinking lease operating expenses. Whether it’s reducing downtime, limiting field visits, or cutting chemical costs, our solutions are delivering results that scale.”ROAM-AI was founded by a team of seasoned energy professionals with more than 120 years of combined industry experience, including Co-Founders Brandon Brown, David Benham, Keith Johnson, Eric Smith, and Nate Stone. They walked away from the corporate energy industry to solve a problem they knew all too well. After decades of experience on the front lines of operations and production, the team witnessed the limitations of legacy technology, gut-driven decision-making, and fragmented data. Seeing an opportunity to move the industry forward, they set out to build something better and they did.Adding to the success of its first year, ROAM-AI has also advanced a critical piece of its roadmap: a robust data platform that is now generating strong interest among operators. This unified, cloud-native layer consolidates disparate sources, ensures data quality and governance, and provides the scalable backbone needed to extend autonomous operations across the full well lifecycle. Operators are often faced with a choice; clean up data before creating returns or create returns before cleaning it. ROAM-AI’s platform enables both.“The future of oil & gas isn’t just autonomy, it’s freedom from trade-offs,” said Nate Stone, Chief Operating Officer. “By partnering with ROAM-AI, operators no longer need to choose between data cleanup and ROI — they get both.”Headquartered in Oklahoma City, ROAM-AI empowers operators with patent-pending, AI-driven solutions that transform ESP performance, chemical management, and wellsite monitoring. Built by operators, for operators, ROAM-AI bridges the gap between data and decision-making by delivering actionable insights that maximize uptime, increase production, extend pump life, reduce costs, and ultimately give back time to engineers to focus on the next value-driving priority, such as strategic asset planning and long-term production optimization. ROAM-AI's secure, future-ready platform integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, enabling operators to deploy autonomous solutions at any scale. For more information visit: roam-ai.io

