LiquidCool Solutions Announces the Appointment of Brian Casey as Chief Operating Officer

Veteran executive joins the leader in Immersion Cooling Technology to further innovation and organizational success.

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiquidCool Solutions (LCS), a leading innovator in high-efficiency data infrastructure and its patented immersion cooling technology, announced that Brian Casey has been appointed LCS’ new Chief Operating Officer.As LCS’ new COO, Brian Casey will lead and scale the company’s growth and global business operations and its sales, marketing, customer engagement, and business development teams. He will report directly to LCS’ CEO Ken Krei.“Brian has a deep understanding of technology, business processes, finance, and performance metrics from decades of driving development and growth. His experience at a range of companies, makes Brian is a master strategist of operational excellence,” said Krei. “He strengthens LCS’ operational backbone by bridging high-level strategy into actionable plans while moving in sync toward our shared goals of delivering immersion cooling technology to data centers, edge computing, and harsh environments.”“I'm honored to work alongside such a strong and dedicated team and am excited for the opportunity to help shape the future of LiquidCool Solutions as we manufacture and deploy our innovative technology for efficiently cooling and effectively protecting equipment in high-reliability applications,” said Casey.Casey came to LiquidCool Solutions from Celestica, a tier one global electronic manufacturing services provider. He led the company’s Industrial & Smart Energy segment where he developed and implemented a new direction for the business, which yielded substantial growth and improved profitability for the segment. Casey has also served in leadership roles at Honeywell, Rockwell, Comtrol Corporation, Eaton Corporation and Schneider Electric.Casey is a BSEE graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, a senior member of ISA, and served on the Board of Directors for Interest Group SERCOS, the Industrial Computing Society, ACG Wisconsin, and Galland-Henning-Nopak. He has contributed to multiple international standard developments including IEEE 802 (Networks), ISA S88 (Batch Control) and ISO 61131 (Automation).About LiquidCool Solutions:LiquidCool Solutions produces high-performance OT hardware without fans, and offers the most energy efficient, cost-effective, and user-friendly method for running data centers now and in the future. LCS currently holds a global IP portfolio comprising 69 patents centered on cooling electronics by means of chassis-based single-phase immersion with forced convection. Using off-the-shelf components, LCS technology combines the energy efficiency of total immersion with targeted cooling capability for AI processors. An LCS chassis fits into standard data center racks, so the transition from air to liquid cooling is inexpensive and seamless. Lab and field testing confirm that LCS technology dramatically reduces the footprint of a data center, and significantly cuts energy usage, maintenance, white space, and eliminates water consumptionFor additional information: Please contact public relations via email at info@liquidcoolSolutions.com, or via the website http://www.LiquidCoolSolutions.com/

