Merichem Technologies Launches Lease Program for SULFURTRAP® Skid-Mounted Lead / Lag Sulfur Adsorbent Vessel System

Removal of H2S is mandatory for meeting environmental regulations by preventing sulfur dioxide emissions when gas is burned

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merichem Technologies today announced its SULFURTRAP Lead/Lag Vessel Skid-Mounted Systems are available for lease. SULFURTRAP has long been known as a preeminent hydrogen sulfide treatment option for gas streams. Now, through an innovative lease program provided by Merichem Technologies, gas streams containing H2S can be cleaned via a ready-to-ship sulfur adsorption unit with minimal capital cost. In addition, because SULFURTRAPchangeout is so simple and fast, end users of this system can also save cost on media changes while improving the safety of the changeout operation for their personnel.The SULFURTRAP Lead / Lag Sulfur Adsorbent System consists of two vessels installed on a single structural base. An optional filter and/or a knockout vessel are available, as are optional platforms that can be leased. The system treats H2S and light mercaptans in a lead/lag configuration creating an uninterrupted cycle for maintaining efficiency. It is specifically designed to remove the maximum amount of H2S and light mercaptans using SULFURTRAP media. The SULFURTRAP media provides high sulfur loading and low pressure drop even at end-of-run conditions.The systems are built to US Gulf Coast standards and can be shipped EX-WORKS anywhere in the world that accepts those standards. If specific construction standards are required, an individual unit can be fabricated to meet these requirements.Initially, Merichem Technologies will offer an 8-foot diameter vessel design for sour gas applications up to 1.5 tons per day H2S, with a 12-foot design to be available mid-2025.About Merichem TechnologiesMerichem Technologies, formed via the acquisition of Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products, has a rich and robust history of knowledge, skills, and innovation. Sponsored by Black Bay Partners, Merichem Technologies focuses on catalysts, chemicals, adsorbents and engineered solutions for sulfur removal, caustic treating, and spent caustic treatment technologies.Our knowledge and experience are derived from decades of practice and proficiency with caustic treating, and technologies developed over more than half a century, as well as later expansions into gas treating technologies, catalyst manufacturing, and adsorbent and chemicals treatment offerings. We provide sustainable solutions, services, and technologies that meet our clients’ upstream, midstream, downstream and specialty applications needs.

