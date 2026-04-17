Critter Stop Joins Forces with Jacksons Mosquito & Pest Control to Expand Services

🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

Two DFW-based family-owned businesses, Critter Stop and Jacksons Mosquito & Pest Control, have banded together to provide their clients with improved wildlife removal, pest control, and mosquito control services.

DALLAS, TX – Critter Stop, a wildlife removal and pest control company, has acquired Jacksons Mosquito Control & Pest Control. Both companies are based in Dallas-Fort Worth, with Jacksons having a particularly strong focus on mosquito misting systems. The acquisition, which took place on December 31, 2025, and integration have been streamlined by the companies’ shared values and the opportunity to provide more to their respective existing customers, such as Critter Stop’s wildlife and insulation services and Jacksons’ many years of mosquito control expertise.

After growing to Oklahoma City, Austin, and College Station, Critter Stop is deepening its roots in DFW not just with a new location, but also with new mastery of mosquito control services through the addition of Jacksons’ expert team, self-assembled systems, and over a decade of experience in protecting DFW homes from mosquitoes and other pests.

Jacksons Mosquito & Pest Control has long been regarded as a local leader in mosquito control, particularly for mosquito misting systems, in the Highland Park and University Park areas specifically. With the decision to join forces, both companies will provide their clients with a wider range of services and will significantly improve the services they have already been providing. Jacksons’ customers can also expect extended office availability.

Both Critter Stop and Jacksons are local, family-owned companies and share many values, which made the decision a natural one. “When we met Mike & Teresa [Schnoes] and saw the longstanding relationship they had with their customers, it was an easy decision,” Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter said about the decision to purchase Jacksons. “They have a lot of experience and dialed in the mosquito misting service over years of tiny improvements here and there – very similar to what we have done in wildlife and general pest control,” he explained. “We have done mosquito misting for several years now, but Jacksons was, admittedly, more experienced and efficient here, so we are very glad to have them in our corner now.”

As Jacksons and Critter Stop merge under the Critter Stop name to better serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, existing Jacksons customers will continue to receive prompt, high-quality service from their expert technicians, with the added value of Critter Stop’s additional experience and new services. Conversely, Critter Stop customers will now get better mosquito control services from a highly experienced team.

Critter Stop Owner, Chisam Reiter, his wife, Mackenzie, and their two sons, August & Conrad

More About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across Texas and Oklahoma. Critter Stop has earned more than 1,400 Google reviews across its locations and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, dead animal removal, and insulation services.

Critter Stop invests heavily in the community, donating 10% of its profits to charities and local fundraisers. Their primary focus is being the #1 supporter of first responders in pest control, but they also support other causes, including helping high school students pursue higher education, awarding $10,000 in scholarships in 2025.

Contact Information:

Critter Stop

Phone: (214) 561-2744

Address: 1610 Hart St Ste 102, Southlake, TX 76092, United States

https://thenewsfront.com/critter-stop-joins-forces-with-jacksons-mosquito-pest-control-to-expand-services/

1610 Hart St Ste 102

Southlake

Texas

United States

(214) 561-2744

https://critterstop.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.