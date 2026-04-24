Why Elite Athletes Are Training Their Brains, Not Just Their Bodies

🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

The Neurologic Wellness Institute explains how sports vision training and advanced brain-based therapies are giving athletes at every level a measurable competitive edge

CHICAGO, IL — Strength, speed, and conditioning are the pillars most athletes focus on throughout their careers. Many don’t know that there’s actually a fourth pillar that determines how effectively these skills are utilized, yet it often goes untrained.

“In nearly every sport, the eyes guide the body,” says Dr. George Michalopoulos, DC, DACNB, founder and chairman of The Neurologic Wellness Institute, who has been in clinical practice for 35 years. “But what’s really driving performance isn’t just what an athlete sees. It’s how fast and accurately the brain processes what the eyes take in and converts it into movement.”

That’s a trainable system, but most athletes don’t know it exists. They spend years developing their physical capacity, but never think to ask whether their brain is keeping pace with their body. But trained professionals can take an athlete who is already exceptional by conventional measures and help them get to the next level by syncing body and brain.

The Neuroscience of Athletic Performance

Elite performance is determined by milliseconds, whether that means tracking a 90-mph fastball or anticipating an opponent’s next move, and these critical skills depend on how efficiently the visual and neurological systems communicate. The brain’s visual processing system governs a wide range of skills, including reaction time, spatial awareness, depth perception, and split-second decisions.

“The athletes who win aren’t always the fastest or the strongest,” says Dr. Michael Drzewiecki, DC, MS, DACNB, Director of Clinical Neuroscience at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “They’re often the ones whose brains process information quickest and direct the body most precisely. That edge is measurable, and it’s improvable.”

The Institute’s Sports Vision Training program begins with a comprehensive neurological evaluation that includes high-speed video eye-movement assessments, visual processing speed and reaction time testing, depth perception analysis, computerized balance and posture evaluation, and QEEG brain mapping to assess the neural networks governing attention and processing speed.

Training the Brain to Perform Faster

Once an athlete’s neurological baseline is established, clinicians design a customized training program targeting the systems that most directly affect performance in that athlete’s sport. Therapies may include Senaptec digital vision training — used by professional athletes and elite programs nationwide — along with GyroStim multi-axis rotational therapy, Interactive Metronome training for timing and coordination, neurofeedback guided by QEEG findings, and neuro-sensory integration exercises that strengthen the connection between the visual, vestibular, and motor systems.

“What we’re doing is essentially teaching the brain to work faster and more efficiently,” says Dr. Nicholas Schmidlkofer, DC, DACNB, Clinic Director at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “When we improve the integration between an athlete’s visual system, their balance system, and their motor pathways, we see real changes in reaction time, in decision-making, in body control, and that translates directly to the field or the court.”

An Edge That Also Protects

Sports vision training also reduces the risk of injury. Athletes with sharper visual awareness and faster processing are better equipped to anticipate dangerous collisions, maintain positioning under pressure, and respond to unexpected contact before it becomes harmful.

“The same neurological systems that help an athlete see the field better also help them protect themselves,” says Dr. David Traster, DC, MS, DACNB, Chief Clinical Officer. “When we train the brain, we’re training resilience — and that matters whether you’re a youth athlete, a collegiate competitor, or playing professionally.”

The program is available at all four Neurologic Wellness Institute locations and serves athletes across a range of sports, including baseball, football, hockey, tennis, basketball, MMA, and lacrosse.

About The Neurologic Wellness Institute

With locations in Chicago, IL; Wood Dale, IL; Waukesha, WI; and Boca Raton, FL, The Neurologic Wellness Institute specializes in personalized, innovative treatments for neurological, mental, and physical health conditions using evidence-based functional neurology approaches. For more information, visit neurologicwellnessinstitute.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/why-elite-athletes-are-training-their-brains-not-just-their-bodies/

https://neurologicwellnessinstitute.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.