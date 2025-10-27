Qstay Launches Tokenized Hospitality Revenue Platform — First Two Properties Fully Funded Within 24 Hours

$18M hospitality platform brings proven 1.4x higher occupancy model to blockchain-based revenue distribution

We’re not tokenizing real estate ownership — we’re tokenizing hospitality revenue. Qstay investors earn directly from guest bookings in luxury apartments, with monthly on-chain payouts.” — Alec Redelman Fesenko

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qstay, a Dubai-based next-generation hospitality platform, has officially launched Qstay Invest, a blockchain-powered platform that tokenizes revenue streams from its professionally managed luxury serviced apartments. Within 24 hours of going live, the platform's first two listings — a studio apartment in JW Marriott Dubai Marina and a studio apartment in St. Regis The Palm — were fully funded by investors seeking exposure to high-yield hospitality operations backed by Qstay's proven track record.Qstay Invest introduces Revenue-Backed DeFi Rental Returns (RBDRs) — Solana-based NFTs representing proportional rights to monthly rental income from Qstay-operated serviced apartments. Unlike traditional real estate tokenization, RBDR holders do not own property equity; instead, they receive direct revenue distributions from guest bookings, with current yields ranging from 11% to 13.6% APY."Traditional real estate tokenization tries to put property ownership on-chain — we're doing something different," said Alec Redelman Fesenko, Co-Founder of Qstay and Head of Qstay Invest. "We've built pure revenue participation tokens backed by Qstay's proven hospitality operations. Investors earn from actual guest bookings in luxury serviced apartments, with distributions flowing directly to their wallets monthly. No equity complexity, no property management, just transparent cash flow from a profitable, scalable hospitality business."The investment platform builds on Qstay's established hospitality success: in 2024, the company generated $18 million in revenue while hosting over 100,000 guests and maintaining 4.8+ ratings across major booking platforms. Qstay's proven operational model achieves 1.4x higher occupancy and 1.3x higher RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) compared to traditional competitors, driven by AI-powered customer service, dynamic pricing algorithms, and automated operations that reduce costs by up to 50% versus conventional hotels.Qstay operates these properties under long-term lease agreements, providing operational stability enhanced by Dubai's tenant-protective regulatory framework. The properties are privately owned serviced apartments located within premium hospitality developments, offering guests access to 5-star hotel amenities while being managed through Qstay's technology-driven platform."What makes this tokenization compelling is that it's backed by real operational performance," added Fesenko. "We're not a startup hoping to make the unit economics work — we've already proven we can deliver superior occupancy and returns at scale. Now we're giving investors direct access to that performance through transparent, on-chain distributions."How It WorksQstay secures properties through long-term lease agreements and operates them using its proven hospitality platform, generating revenue through Airbnb, Booking.com, and direct bookings. Investors purchase RBDRs representing shares of a specific property's rental income pool. Monthly net revenue from each property is distributed proportionally to RBDR holders via Solana smart contracts, with all transactions transparent and verifiable on-chain.Unlike real estate investment trusts (REITs) or property equity platforms, Qstay Invest focuses exclusively on operational income rights from leased properties. Investors are not exposed to property price fluctuations, hold no legal title to real estate, and have no property management responsibilities.About QstayQstay is a Dubai-based next-generation hospitality platform redefining the short-term rental industry through hotel-style standardization, technology, and virtual brand integration. The company's platform integrates AI-powered customer service, dynamic pricing, automated operations, and centralized guest journey management. In 2024, Qstay generated $18 million in revenue, hosting over 100,000 guests while maintaining 4.8+ ratings on major booking platforms. Its proven model achieves 1.4x higher occupancy and 1.3x higher RevPAR than competitors, positioning Qstay as one of the fastest-growing hospitality platforms in the Middle East.Through Qstay Invest, the company enables borderless access to tokenized hospitality revenue streams from its leased property portfolio.For more information, visit stayQstay.com and qstayinvest.ioMedia ContactAlec Redelman FesenkoCo-Founder, Head of Qstay InvestEmail: alec@qstay.ae

Legal Disclaimer:

