Qstay Goes Borderless: Hospitality Platform Integrates Blockchain, Smart Contracts, and Crypto Payments

Beachfront penthouse loft with digital free beach resorts access

Global, automated, and secure: Qstay’s blockchain upgrade transforms how hospitality partnerships are structured and scaled.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qstay, a next-generation hospitality platform, is taking its mission global with a blockchain-enabled ecosystem designed to make hospitality borderless, transparent, and instant.

Building on a record-breaking 2024 — with $18 million in revenue, an ADR of nearly $300, and RevPAR exceeding $200 — Qstay now enters a transformative new phase: enabling property owners, operators, and service partners to transact on-chain, powered by smart contracts and crypto-ready payment infrastructure.

Since its founding in 2020, Qstay has:
• Hosted over 100,000 guests
• Maintained 4.8+ average guest ratings
• Delivered 1.4x higher occupancy and 1.3x higher RevPAR than competitors
• Expanded across four markets in three countries, with plans for further global rollout



Blockchain-Powered Hospitality Infrastructure

Qstay’s platform will harness blockchain to streamline operations and drive trust across its ecosystem:
• Landlord & Operator Agreements
Smart contracts will automate rent, revenue share, and brand licensing fees, with real-time settlements based on verified booking data and performance metrics. Hotel-style quality compliance will be enforced programmatically.
• Approved Service Partner Licensing
Cleaning, maintenance, linen, and other approved suppliers will be onboarded via blockchain-linked contracts. Payouts will be automatically triggered (or penalized) based on reviews, performance SLAs, and completion rates.
• Escrow & Instant Settlement
Booking revenue will be held in decentralized escrow, with automatic release upon delivery of agreed services, ensuring fairness and transparency.
• Compliance Automation
KYC/KYB verification, insurance, and license renewals will be linked to contract validity. If compliance lapses, service agreements pause automatically.



Crypto Payments for Guests and Partners

Qstay will soon accept major cryptocurrencies — including USDC, ETH, and BTC — for:
• Guest bookings
• Landlord settlements
• Vendor payouts

This opens the door to a truly borderless, low-friction hospitality network with no dependence on traditional banking systems, delays, or FX fees.



A Decentralized Future for Global Hospitality

“Qstay is building a global hospitality network grounded in trust, technology, and transparency,” said Artur Khayrullin, CEO of Qstay.
“By integrating blockchain and smart contracts, we ensure that every stakeholder — from landlords to local cleaners — is paid fairly, instantly, and based on real performance.”

With blockchain at its core, Qstay is not just scaling hospitality — it’s reimagining it. The company is creating a crypto-native platform where multi-property owners, operators, and service partners worldwide can plug into a unified, trusted system — unlocking efficiency, visibility, and global reach.

Artur Khayrullin
Qstay Hospitality Technologies
