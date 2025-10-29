Alemba Earns Record 22 PinkVERIFY® Certifications, Becoming the Most Certified ITSM Vendor Worldwide

The ASM Self-Service Portal Alemba Service Manager is PinkVERIFY® Certified for 22 IT Service Management Processes

Alemba Service Manager streamlines IT service management and drives digital transformation for enterprise IT teams in regulated industries.

This is a huge milestone for Alemba and a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team,” said Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba.” — Emily Taggart

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alemba, a global leader in IT Service Management (ITSM) software, has announced that Alemba Service Manager (ASM) has achieved PinkVERIFY® certification for 22 ITSM processes —the highest number of certified processes of any ITSM vendor worldwide.This certification addresses common operational challenges such as inefficient IT workflows, siloed tools, and limited visibility into service performance, giving IT leaders a connected, strategic way to manage enterprise IT operations while ensuring compliance with ITIL-aligned best practices“This is a huge milestone for Alemba and a testament to the dedication and innovation of our team,” said Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba. “We’ve always designed ASM to deliver process maturity and real-world impact for our customers. Achieving 22 certified processes not only confirms our commitment to ITSM excellence, but also gives our customers confidence that they're investing in a robust, future-ready platform.”What the New Offering DeliversComprehensive ITSM Capabilities: With certifications spanning Incident, Problem, Change, Request Fulfilment, Knowledge Management, and CMDB processes, ASM allows IT teams to standardise workflows, resolve issues faster, and improve service quality.Operational Efficiency & Collaboration: ASM empowers teams to collaborate seamlessly, automate repetitive tasks, and reduce operational friction, driving efficiency across departments.Flexible Integration & Deployment: The platform supports both cloud and on-premise deployments and integrates easily with existing enterprise tools, allowing IT teams to scale ASM according to organisational needs.Scalability for Enterprises: Designed for mid-sized to large organisations, ASM can adapt to multiple locations, departments, and complex service structures while maintaining ITIL-aligned process consistency.Early Feedback and What’s NextThis record achievement enables Alemba to continue serving highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, government, finance, and utilities. Customers can rely on independent validation of ASM’s ITIL-aligned functionality , ensuring confidence in deploying the platform for mission-critical IT services and digital transformation initiatives.About AlembaFounded in 2007 and headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Alemba Ltd. is a global provider of enterprise-grade IT Service Management software. Alemba Service Manager (ASM) offers a flexible, user-friendly platform to help enterprises streamline IT operations, automate workflows, and improve service quality. Trusted by organisations in healthcare, government, finance, utilities, and education, Alemba is committed to delivering innovative, ITIL-aligned solutions that empower businesses to operate smarter and scale efficiently.Learn more at https://alemba.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.