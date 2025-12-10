Budget 2025: Divorce-Online Releases Analysis on Child Benefit Changes and Impact on Separating Families

Concept image showing separation and rising living costs affecting families

Budget changes help larger families, but separation remains unaffordable for many

A major change in the Budget could help some families finally afford to separate, according to one of the UK’s biggest online divorce providers.

This Budget measure changes how some families receive support, said Mark Keenan. We've published a briefing to help separated parents understand the practical implications
— Mark Keenan
SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce-Online, a leading UK provider of online divorce and financial settlement services, has released a new briefing outlining how the Government’s decision to lift the two-child limit on child benefit for Universal Credit claimants may influence household budgeting for separated and separating families.

The briefing summarises key Budget measures and highlights practical implications for families managing the financial transition from shared to separate households.

According to the company, the change to child benefit may increase monthly income for larger families receiving Universal Credit. This additional support may assist parents in planning future living arrangements, including the cost of maintaining separate households after a relationship ends.

Divorce-Online notes that the affordability of establishing two homes continues to be a challenge for many families, citing factors such as rental costs, household bills, and other fixed living expenses. The organisation reports increasing enquiries from couples who are in the process of separating but continue to share a home due to financial constraints.

The company also highlights that the Budget did not introduce financial assistance relating to legal costs for arranging a financial settlement. Many families continue to require a court-approved financial order to formalise their arrangements following divorce.

The full briefing is available on the Divorce-Online website, providing an overview of the Budget measure and its potential practical impact on family finances.

Divorce-Online offers services including fixed-fee financial consent orders, clean break orders, and online divorce support for couples seeking a legally binding financial settlement.

Budget 2025: Divorce-Online Releases Analysis on Child Benefit Changes and Impact on Separating Families

