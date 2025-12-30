Expert reveals two couples filed for divorce on Christmas Day
A divorce expert has revealed that two couples chose Christmas Day to start their divorce proceedings online.SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A divorce expert has revealed that two couples chose Christmas Day to start their divorce proceedings online.
Mark Keenan, CEO of Divorce-Online, told how the festive season saw a pair of clients signing up for the company's services on December 25th itself - a rare occurrence that shocked even the experienced divorce professional.
"In 25 years we have had maybe 10 people sign up, but this year we had two clients," Keenan said.
The statistics for December 25th show that while many families were enjoying turkey and presents, two marriages were officially coming to an end. One man who signed up on Christmas Day was contacted and revealed he was spending the day on his own without his kids, and just wanted to "get on with it" after being separated from his wife for six months.
The second client painted a very different picture of his Christmas Day divorce decision. He explained he was at his ex-wife's home for Christmas and they thought it was funny and sentimental considering they had been separated for over 10 years.
Christmas Day divorces remain highly unusual in the UK, with most people waiting until the festive period ends before taking the legal steps required to end their marriages.
Keenan noted that most couples typically wait until after the festive period to begin divorce proceedings, with January traditionally seeing a surge in new cases. The first working Monday of January is often dubbed "Divorce Day" by legal professionals due to the spike in enquiries.
Divorce-Online's records show that Christmas Day applications remain exceptionally rare compared to other times of year.
January consistently ranks as the busiest month for new divorce enquiries in the UK, with many couples waiting until after Christmas to avoid disrupting family celebrations. Some delay starting proceedings to prevent additional stress during what can already be a difficult time of year.
UK divorce law has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the introduction of no-fault divorce in April 2022 making the process less confrontational. This reform removed the need to assign blame to one party, potentially making the decision to file less emotionally charged than in previous years.
Divorce-Online offers fixed-fee pricing and expert guidance through a clear, step-by-step process that helps clients manage their own divorces and related family matters. The service combines technology with specialist legal expertise to make divorce proceedings more accessible and transparent.
While Christmas Day filings remain rare, the two cases from 2025 show that even on days traditionally associated with family togetherness, some couples are making significant decisions about their futures apart.
Mark Keenan
Divorce-Online
07921619770
mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.