Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market to Reach $2.52 Billion by 2029 with 12.3% CAGR

What Is The Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the market size for the global positioning system electronic dog industry has shown fast-paced growth. It is predicted to expand from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The notable rise in the historic period can be credited to factors like an increase in pet adoption rates, a growing need for pet safety gadgets, heightened awareness about pet health and activity tracking, an increase in the urban pet populace, and a rise in disposable income among pet owners.

The market size for global positioning system electronic dog is predicted to experience quick expansion in the impending years, with an estimated worth of $2.53 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 12.3%. The expansion during the prediction period can be credited to the upsurge in funding for intelligent pet facilities, increasing trend of wearable gadgets for pets, soaring requirement for real-time pet monitoring solutions, rising adoption of mobile applications for pet supervision, and increased emphasis on preventing pet loss and theft. Key trends anticipated during this period include the progress in artificial intelligence-assisted pet tracking, furtherance of durable battery technologies, modernization in multi-sensor health tracking, advancement in real-time geofencing properties, and growth of comprehensive mobile and cloud platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market?

The rise in pet adoption rates is predicted to boost the expansion of the global positioning system electronic dog market. These rates represent the percentage or count of animals, notably pets, that are adopted by new owners within a certain time frame from shelters or rescue centers. A heightened public consciousness about animal welfare is leading to a surge in these rates, as more individuals opt to adopt instead of buying pets. GPS electronic canine devices, which offer live tracking and safety features, enable these pet owners to handle their adopted pets with assurance and tranquility. For example, data from the American Pet Products Association, a non-profit trade group based in the US, indicated that 86.9 million households in the US had pets in 2023, accounting for 66% of households, a climb from 62% the previous year. Consequently, the surge in pet adoption rates is fueling the development of the global positioning system electronic dog market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market?

Major players in the Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Garmin Ltd.

• Netra360

• BrickHouse Security Inc.

• Tractive GmbH

• Fi Smart Collar Inc.

• Whistle Labs Inc.

• Weenect SAS

• Shenzhen Wonlex Technology Co. Ltd.

• DogWatch Inc.

• Halo Collar Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Sector?

Key players in the global positioning system electronic dog market are prioritizing the development of innovative and durable materials. These materials are aimed at increasing the lifespan of the devices, enhancing the comfort of pets, and ensuring reliable functionality in various conditions. Durable materials are sturdy, long-lasting elements used in pet GPS trackers that can withstand wear, impact, water, and environmental degradation. For instance, Pawfit Ltd., a pet tech company based in the UK, introduced the Pawfit Lite GPS Pet Tracker in April 2025. This device is intended for daily use and showcases improved battery longevity and enhanced accuracy in city settings. Its notable features include a waterproof and shock-resistant design, modifiable virtual safe zones with immediate escape notifications, and easy synchronization with smartphones for up-to-the-minute location updates and historical activity data.

How Is The Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market Segmented?

The global positioning system electronic dog market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Collars, Harnesses, Tags

2) By Technology: Real-time Tracking, Geofencing, Activity Monitoring

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Pet Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Pet Tracking, Pet Training, Pet Safety

5) By End User: Pet Owners, Professional Trainers, Animal Shelters

Subsegments:

1) By Collars: Standard Global Positioning System Collars, Smart Global Positioning System Collars, Training Global Positioning System Collars

2) By Harnesses: Standard Global Positioning System Harnesses, Smart Global Positioning System Harnesses

3) By Tags: Passive Global Positioning System Tags, Active Global Positioning System Tags, Hybrid Global Positioning System Tags

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Global Positioning System Electronic Dog Market?

In the year under review, North America held the dominant spot in the global market for GPS electronic dog systems. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the highest expansion rate in the coming forecast period. The regions analyzed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

