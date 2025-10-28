Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market to Grow at 12.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market Size And Growth?

The konnex (KNX) home automation market has witnessed a swift expansion in its size in the past few years. The market is set to progress from $11.27 billion in 2024 to $12.70 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion of the Konnex (KNX) home automation market growth in the forthcoming years. The market is set to scale up to $20.19 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to the implementation of more stringent building energy codes, the rise of ESG reporting and landlord disclosure requirements, increasing government incentives such as retrofit subsidies and tax credits, an uptick in multi-dwelling unit constructions, and a heightened emphasis on occupant wellness and indoor air quality. Noteworthy trends anticipated during the forecast period are the use of KNX in retrofitting existing buildings, its spread in developing market urban projects, its incorporation into renewable energy management systems, advancements in commercial and institutional KNX, and a notable advancement towards wireless and hybrid KNX solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market?

The Konnex (KNX) home automation market's growth is projected to accelerate due to the rising uptake of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. IoT technology is a network that links real-world devices, appliances, and systems via the internet, allowing data collection, exchange, and implementation. This technology is gaining traction because it facilitates real-time data gathering and analysis, which enhances efficiency and decision-making across various sectors. In the context of KNX home automation, IoT technology makes it possible for smart gadgets to communicate and be regulated smoothly, thereby facilitating remote surveillance, automated routines, and energy-saving management of homes and buildings. For example, Ericsson, a networking and telecommunications firm based in Sweden, predicted in November 2022 that the number of IoT-connected devices will surge to 34.7 billion by 2028 from 13.2 billion in 2022. Thus, the increasing acceptance of internet technology is propelling the growth of the Konnex (KNX) home automation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market?

Major players in the Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd

• Legrand SA

• Hager Group

• Somfy SA

• Busch-Jaeger Elektro GmbH

• Bonzi Technology (Bonzi KNX)

• HDL Automation Co. Ltd.

• Gira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market?

Major corporations in the Konnex (KNX) home automation sphere are prioritizing the development of high-tech systems like Internet of Things (IoT)-based Konnex (KNX) gadgets, aimed at boosting energy conservation, assuring smooth interoperability and facilitating scalable integration in smart homes and structures. An IoT-based Konnex (KNX) instrument is an intelligent device integrating KNX home/building automation standards with IoT connectivity, thus paving the way for smooth exchange of information, remote handling, and web-based automation. To cite an example, in August 2023, the KNX Association, an entity based in Belgium, which is in charge of creating and enhancing the KNX standard for smart home and building automation, unveiled the first-ever KNX IoT devices. This marked a key development in the realm of smart home and building automation technology. This expansion implies that KNX is now innately tied to the Internet of Things universe, integrating devices with supported interoperability through IPv6, enhanced security, and amalgamation with forthcoming technologies such as THREAD networking. Consequently, this empowers manufacturers to design more efficient, safe, and creative solutions for connected settings.

How Is The Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market Segmented?

The Konnex (Knx) home automation market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Product Type: Lighting Control Systems, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control Systems, Security And Surveillance Systems, Shading And Blind Control, Audio And Video Control Systems, Energy Management Solutions

3) By Technology: Wired, Wireless, Hybrid, Cloud-based, Edge Computing

4) By Application: Smart Lighting, Smart Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Energy Saving Solutions, Home Security Systems, Smart Entertainment

5) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegment:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Actuators, Control Devices, Interfaces And Gateways, System Devices And Modules, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controllers, Energy Management Devices

2) By Software: Configuration Tools, Visualization Software, Security And Access Control Software, Energy Management Software, Remote Monitoring And Control Software, Integration Middleware

3) By Services: Consulting Services, System Integration And Installation, Maintenance And Support, Training And Certification, Managed Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Konnex (Knx) Home Automation Market?

For the year under discussion, the Konnex (KNX) Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 identifies Europe as the foremost region. It is anticipated that the fastest growth in the forecast period will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region. The report takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

