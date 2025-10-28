Large Cylindrical Battery Market to Expand at a 12.4% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $9.93 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Large Cylindrical Battery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Large Cylindrical Battery Market Worth?

The expansion of the large cylindrical battery market has escalated in the past few years. Its size is projected to increase from $5.51 billion in 2024 to a whopping $6.22 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The remarkable growth in the historical period is a result of the rise in automation in battery production, increased use of cylindrical batteries in vital backup systems, expanded utilization of cylindrical cells in power tools and industrial machinery, heightened emphasis on improved battery security, and a growing focus on the development of manufacturing hubs.

In the coming years, the substantial cylindrical battery market is projected to witness fast-paced expansion and is expected to mature at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, reaching a valuation of $9.94 billion by 2029. This growth projection for the forecast period can be related to several factors such as an increased reliance on cylindrical batteries for enhanced backup and infrastructure resilience systems, rising popularity of secondary (second-life) battery usage, an upsurge in circular economic activities, a rise in the adoption of modular battery designs, and an increase in high-voltage battery demand. Noteworthy trends expected during the forecast period include the adoption of AI-powered battery health monitoring, the incorporation of IoT connectivity for intelligent energy management, the application of digital twin technology for battery lifecycle approximation, the integration of wireless charging compatibility, and the incorporation of hybrid energy storage systems.

Download a free sample of the large cylindrical battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28689&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Large Cylindrical Battery Market?

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is projected to fuel expansion in the large cylindrical battery market growth. Electric vehicles, which wholly or partially depend on electric motors for operation, utilize batteries for energy storage and supply. The upsurge in EV adoption is primarily linked to heightened eco-consciousness, as both individuals and governments opt for EVs in a bid to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. Large cylindrical batteries offer EVs with constant high power and enhanced driving range, making rapid charging possible and ensuring reliable performance for propulsion and internal systems. For instance, data from the Energy Information Administration, an American government agency, revealed that the collective sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles accounted for 16.3% of total U.S. light-duty vehicle sales in 2023 - a notable increase from the 12.9% recorded in 2022. Consequently, the escalating uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) is propelling the large cylindrical battery market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Large Cylindrical Battery Market?

Major players in the Large Cylindrical Battery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BMW Group,

• Tesla Inc.,

• BYD Company Limited,

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation,

• Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited,

• LG Energy Solution Ltd.,

• Toshiba Corporation,

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.,

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,

• EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Large Cylindrical Battery Sector?

Top corporations within the extensive cylindrical battery market are focusing on developing modern products, like ultra-low-temperature cylindrical batteries, to increase the performance, security, and reliability in severe operating conditions. An ultra-low-temperature cylindrical battery is a high-efficiency lithium-ion battery that provides standardized power even in freezing conditions, also ensuring efficient charging and discharging, safety, and reliability at temperatures as low as -30°C. For example, in May 2025, Tailan New Energy, a battery manufacturing and energy technology firm from China, introduced their Cold Core Battery, aimed at improving battery performance and reliability in ultra-low temperature atmospheres, while also enhancing safety and energy density for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. This large cylindrical battery revolutionizes fast-charging performance with an impressive 6C capability, enabling a charge from 10% to 80% in a mere nine minutes. Its innovative axial through-structural design, combined with advanced ring-welding and spool reinforcement manufacturing techniques, substantially improves thermal management while decreasing internal resistance.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Large Cylindrical Battery Market Share?

The large cylindrical battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion, Nickel-Cadmium, Nickel-Metal Hydride, Other Battery Types

2) By Capacity: Below 3000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh), 3000–5000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh), Above 5000 Milliampere-Hour (mAh)

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Electric Vehicles, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy, Consumer Goods, Aerospace And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Lithium-Ion: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

2) By Nickel-Cadmium: Vented Nickel-Cadmium, Sealed Nickel-Cadmium

3) By Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH): Low Self-Discharge Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), High-Capacity Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

4) By Other Battery Types: Lithium-Titanate, Zinc-Carbon, Alkaline, Solid-State

View the full large cylindrical battery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/large-cylindrical-battery-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Large Cylindrical Battery Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the global large cylindrical battery market. It is expected that North America will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The Large Cylindrical Battery Global Market Report 2025 includes data from the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Large Cylindrical Battery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aircraft Batteries Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-batteries-market

Zinc Battery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/zinc-battery-global-market-report

Portable Battery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-battery-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.