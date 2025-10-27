SFDA CEO Launches the Saudi Pharmacopoeia on the Sidelines of the Global Health Exhibition

MALHAM, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), H.E. Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, launched the “Saudi Pharmacopoeia” on the sidelines of the SFDA's participation in the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham from October 27 to 30, under the theme “Invest in Health.”Dr. Aljadhey stated that the Saudi Pharmacopoeia marks a new phase that affirms the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's global leadership in this vital field, supported by a laboratory infrastructure that enhances the compliance of pharmaceutical products registered in the Kingdom with the highest standards of quality, efficacy, and safety. The Pharmacopoeia also includes specialized chapters, most notably the "Halal" chapter, which is a regulatory precedent among global pharmacopoeias. This reflects the Kingdom's efforts in adopting regulatory standards compatible with Islamic Sharia, contributing to enhancing the confidence of regional and international markets.Dr. Aljadhey emphasized that the SFDA is leading this national project, based on its pivotal role in developing the drug regulatory system, reflecting the Kingdom's global position in the field of medicine. He noted that the Pharmacopoeia contributes significantly to supporting the growth of the national pharmaceutical industry and plays an effective role in achieving compatibility with international regulations while taking into account local needs, in order to achieve the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.The Saudi Pharmacopoeia enhances the competitiveness of local manufacturers, serves as an important attraction factor for foreign investment in the Saudi market, and provides a clear basis for quality and testing requirements. This facilitates regulatory compliance, supports localization programs and human capacity building, increases consumer confidence in marketed products, and enables Saudi pharmaceuticals to compete globally.The Pharmacopoeia serves as an official reference for determining quality specifications and standards for medicines and vaccines, including their formulation and methods of analysis. It serves as a scientific basis used by regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and laboratories to enhance drug safety and quality. It also contributes to the growth of research and innovation.It is worth noting that the Global Health Forum is a leading platform for innovation in healthcare, bringing together the most prominent leaders and influencers in the health sector. It aims to enhance healthcare and create innovative solutions that positively impact global health systems.

