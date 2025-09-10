Successful Conclusion of SFDA and FAO 'Hack4SaferPlates' to Advance Food Safety in the Near East and North Africa Region

Hack4SafetPlates

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hack4SaferPlates Hackathon concluded today, marking a major milestone in promoting food safety innovation across the Near East and North Africa (NENA) region. Hosted by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), the event was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as an initiative from the FAO Regional Food Safety Research and Innovation Network, with the goal of fostering innovative and sustainable food safety solutions. The two-day hackathon, held at the SFDA headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by H.E. Dr. Hisham S. Aljadhey, the SFDA CEO.The hackathon saw broad participation from innovators, developers, and young professionals across the region, who competed to develop cutting-edge solutions to enhance food safety standards across the supply chain, provide early warning and rapid response to food risks, and reduce food loss.The event featured specialized workshops and mentorship sessions by local and international experts and organization partners, including Berytech, CIHEAM Bari, ESTIDAMAH, Fermendom, FoodSight, and Goumbook. A final pitch competition was judged by a joint jury that awarded the most practical and innovative tech-based solutions suitable for the countries in the region.“We are proud to have hosted this event and to have harnessed the potential of creative minds from across the region,” stated H.E. Dr. Aljadhey, the SFDA’s CEO. “Our partnership with FAO is a vital step in leveraging technology to enhance food safety. This collaboration embodies our commitment to supporting pioneering initiatives and building a safer, more sustainable food system, which ultimately contributes to consumer protection and strengthens Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional center for innovation.”In his opening remarks, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Mukhtar, Regional Programme Leader (OiC) for FAO Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa, emphasized the importance of collaboration. "The Hackathon is an important milestone for the FAO-led Regional Food Safety Research and Innovation Network. By bringing together bright minds to co-create solutions, we are fostering innovation that strengthens food safety systems and informs efficient policy. This collaborative spirit ensures that our region continues to advance towards healthier, more sustainable, and resilient food systems,” he highlighted.FAO’s Program Director in Saudi Arabia, H.E. Dr. Nizar Haddad, added that the Hack4SaferPlates hackathon reflects a pioneering model of constructive collaboration between FAO and the SFDA, working together to strengthen food safety standards and drive innovation. This event serves as a practical platform for empowering youth and researchers to transform their creative ideas into actionable solutions, through a clear process of evaluation and judging that leads to the development of impactful innovations supporting the Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative further highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to leveraging science, research, and modern technologies to build safer and more resilient agrifood systems, in full alignment with Vision 2030 and international excellence standards.The Hack4SaferPlates initiative represents a strategic step toward innovation in food safety, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – particularly Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) and Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).The SFDA and FAO reaffirm their commitment to expanding the horizons of future collaboration and supporting the development of impactful, tech-driven food safety solutions that ensure sustainable, secure, and safe food systems in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

