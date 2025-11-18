Titan OS and MiQ Partner to Bring Unmatched OS-Level TV Intelligence to European Advertisers

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the independent European Connected TV operating system, today announced a new strategic partnership with MiQ, the global programmatic media partner. Through this collaboration, MiQ becomes the only managed service provider with access to Titan OS’ operating system-level intelligence, significantly expanding its European TV data footprint to more than 20 million connected TVs.

This partnership marks a major step forward in making high-quality, OS-level CTV data accessible to advertisers. Titan OS intelligence captures viewing and behavioural signals from the moment a TV session starts until it ends - giving brands deeper insights across fragmented CTV environments and improving their ability to plan, activate, and measure incremental reach.

By combining Titan OS’ unique data and home screen video inventory with MiQ’s programmatic capabilities, advertisers can extend reach across premium surfaces - including audiences unreachable on ad-free platforms - and achieve a unified understanding of TV consumption across linear and streaming.

Integration into MiQ’s Sigma platform

In Q1 2026, Titan OS-level intelligence will be integrated into MiQ’s AI-powered programmatic platform, Sigma. Sigma processes more than 700 trillion consumer signals across viewing, browsing, and purchasing behaviours, providing more accurate forecasting, measurement, and optimisation for media buyers.

"For years, marketers have said TV is too fragmented and they need better connectivity between digital and TV to drive measurable results. This partnership delivers exactly that," said Alfie Atkinson, CEO, MiQ UK. "By bringing Titan’s OS-level intelligence from millions of European households into our Sigma platform, we give advertisers a single, connected view of what people are watching and the ability to act on it. This boosts our cross-channel insights, strengthens our agnostic data strategy, and connects the fragmented world of TV."

“At Titan OS, our mission is to make TV data more accessible and actionable for advertisers. By partnering with MiQ, we can bring the accuracy and depth of OS-level intelligence into the heart of TV strategy,” said Rees Martin Hughes, VP of Data at Titan OS. “This allows brands to quantify incremental reach versus traditional TV consumption, uniquely, and to apply frequency capping across both linear and streaming environments, something only a TV operating system can truly report on. Together, we’re helping advertisers drive smarter outcomes and make every TV impression count.”

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About MiQ

MiQ is a leading global programmatic media partner. Since 2010, MiQ has been on a mission to make advertising better and help brands and agencies achieve their best outcomes. MiQ’s AI-powered platform, Sigma, connects the advertising ecosystem, revealing what audiences everywhere are watching, browsing, and buying. Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally across North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America, and has been recognized by Insider, Ad Age, Inc., and AdExchanger for excellence in media and technology.

