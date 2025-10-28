Federal Court Blocks New Hampshire’s Anti-DEI Law, Citing Conflict with IDEA and Due Process
In granting the injunction, the court described the statute’s breadth as “startling,” noting that the definition of DEI was so expansive that it could prohibit long-accepted, even legally required, teaching and administrative practices. The judge concluded that enforcing the law would make it impossible for schools to comply with both state restrictions and federal disability laws. In particular, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) “requires conduct that the anti-DEI laws forbid: classifying students based on disability in order to improve outcomes for students with disabilities”[2]. The court also observed that the law encourages arbitrary enforcement and violates educators’ First Amendment rights by chilling speech.
The Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution mandates that state laws yield to federal statutes such as IDEA, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act. By banning programs that involve classifying students by disability or recognizing diversity characteristics, New Hampshire’s anti-DEI law directly conflicts with federal requirements to identify and serve students with disabilities and to prevent discrimination. The law’s vague prohibitions raise due process concerns because educators cannot determine what speech or training is permitted. Additionally, conditioning state funding on suppression of DEI programming may constitute an unconstitutional condition and violate the First Amendment.
“The court rightly recognized that New Hampshire’s anti-DEI law is both unworkable and unconstitutional,” said Keith Altman. “Banning discussions of disability, race, or gender not only violates educators’ free speech rights but also undermines federally mandated services under IDEA and Section 504. We applaud this decision and urge districts across the country to review state laws for conflicts with federal protections.”
