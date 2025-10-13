thebigword Logo

thebigword wins 3 Stevie® Awards for AI-powered language services reaching 500M+ people globally in healthcare, legal & justice systems.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- thebigword Named Winner of Three Stevie® Awards in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards®

thebigword, a global leader in language technology and services, is proud to announce it has been named a winner of three Stevie® Awards in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards®, where the company was honored in three major categories:

• Company of the Year for Business or Professional Services

• Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation

• Achievement in Growth

The awards were celebrated during a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, 10 October, where business leaders and innovators from around the world gathered to honor outstanding achievements. These accolades highlight thebigword’s unwavering commitment to innovation, client success, and global impact.

Driving Innovation Through AI and Automation

At the core of thebigword’s success is its continued investment in AI-powered platforms and automation technology, which enable governments, healthcare providers, and legal systems to communicate effectively and efficiently. By integrating advanced automation with expert human linguists, thebigword delivers cost-effective, reliable, and scalable services to an audience of over 500 million people annually.

thebigword’s WordSynk platform ensures that patients receive critical care in their own language, that legal proceedings are accessible and fair, and that justice systems worldwide operate with clarity and inclusion. thebigword’s award-winning platforms demonstrate how technology can break down language barriers and make a profound impact on people’s lives.

A Shared Success

thebigword CEO Joshua Gould commented:

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Stevie® Awards. These awards are a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our global team, whose passion drives our success every single day. We are equally grateful to our many clients and users worldwide, whose trust and collaboration make achievements like this possible. Our AI and automation innovations are helping us deliver services at scale, reaching more than half a billion people annually, and ensuring access to healthcare, legal, and justice systems where language should never be a barrier.”

Looking Ahead

Building on this recognition, thebigword is committed to accelerating its innovation roadmap — expanding AI capabilities, deepening automation, and continuing to invest in research and development. By combining technological advancements with human expertise, thebigword is uniquely positioned to lead the next era of language services and to help clients around the world communicate more effectively, inclusively, and affordably.

About thebigword

thebigword is one of the world’s leading language service providers, specializing in translation, interpretation, and cutting-edge language technology solutions. With a mission to break down language barriers, thebigword supports governments, enterprises, and organizations globally in connecting people and building inclusive communication.

For more information about thebigword and its award-winning services, please visit www.thebigword.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.