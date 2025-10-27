Eastern Cape Provincial Government on newly crowned Miss South Africa 2025 and Miss Universe South Africa

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government proudly congratulates two of the province’s shining stars, Qhawekazi Mazaleni and Mellisa Nayimuli, on their remarkable achievements. The 24-year-old Mazaleni was crowned Miss South Africa 2025 during a glittering ceremony held on Saturday, 25 October 2025, while the 29-year-old Nayimuli was crowned Miss Universe South Africa earlier this week.

These victories not only celebrate their individual excellence but also highlight the talent, beauty, and resilience that continue to emerge from the Eastern Cape.

Qhawe, as she is fondly known, comes from Dutywa Amathole District Municipality and has built an inspiring profile as a speech therapist, author, and digital creator, using her skills to empower and educate others.

Her passion for inclusive education is reflected in her groundbreaking work, including authoring a children’s book designed to support learners with cerebral palsy. Armed with a Master’s Degree in Speech-Language Pathology focusing on Autism, Qhawe continues to champion accessibility, representation, and equal learning opportunities for all children.

Born and raised in Butterworth by her Xhosa mother and Ugandan father, Mellisa will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand next month. The talented model is a film and television producer who has demonstrated remarkable creativity and passion for storytelling, as she has successfully produced her documentary Chosi-Chosi, demonstrating her creative talents.

Their remarkable achievements are a source of immense pride and inspiration for the people of the Eastern Cape and the nation at large. Beyond their beauty and intellect, they have demonstrated a deep commitment to uplifting and driving positive change in society.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has lauded their accomplishments, describing them as a beacon of hope and true ambassadors of the province. “These beauty queens have made the Eastern Cape proud. Their triumph is a celebration of the power of dreams, hard work and perseverance. They represent the spirit of our young people who continue to rise above challenges and shine on national and global platforms. We are confident that they will use this opportunity to inspire others and promote the values of humility, compassion and leadership,” said Premier Mabuyane.

Qhawe and Mellisa follow on the footsteps of the Eastern Cape born Zozibini Tunzi, who in 2019 won the prestigious Miss South Africa title and went on to gain the Nation and the Eastern Cape global recognition by winning Miss Universe.

The Provincial Government extends its heartfelt congratulations to both queens, their families, and all those who have supported their journeys. The Eastern Cape stands firmly behind them as they embark on their exciting chapter, representing the province and South Africa with grace and purpose, indeed Eastern Cape is truly “The Home of Legends”.

