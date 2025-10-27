Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: Signing ceremony and high-level conference of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime

President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Mr Luong Cuong

Mr Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Phạm Minh Chính

Ms Ghada Wally, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

Ms Faouzia Mebarki, Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee

Your Excellencies and Distinguished Guests

It is an honour to address you on this momentous occasion, the Signing Ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime held in the beautiful and historic city of Hanoi.

Allow me to express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Vietnam for the generous hospitality extended to my delegation. This gathering marks a landmark achievement in the multilateral arena, and I extend heartfelt congratulations to the United Nations, its Member States and all stakeholders whose tireless efforts and steadfast commitment over years of intense negotiations have culminated in the adoption of this historic Convention.

Your Excellencies,

In an era defined by rapid digital transformation, the speed, scale, and scope of cybercrime has grown exponentially, threatening not only individual privacy and national security, but also the integrity of global systems and institutions.

Cybercriminals exploit technological advances with increasing sophistication, targeting critical infrastructure, financial systems, vulnerable populations as well as contributing to the proliferation of child sexual exploitation material across borders. Given the transnational nature of the threats, a globally coordinated response is imperative.

The adoption of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime thus marks a pivotal and timely milestone in the international community’s efforts to confront this evolving threat.

As the first global treaty on cybercrime, it establishes a comprehensive framework for international cooperation, mutual legal assistance, harmonisation and capacity-building ensuring that all states are better equipped to prevent, investigate, and prosecute cyber offences.

Your Excellencies,

No country can confront cybercrime alone. The exploitation of children online demands our urgent and coordinated action. As international cooperation lies at the heart of this convention, we must work collectively and exchange timeous information to prevent, detect and prosecute these crimes to ensure that victims receive the justice they deserve.

States with more sophisticated capabilities are well positioned to contribute to global efforts by supporting the requisite technical assistance and capacity building to developing countries in line with fostering a more inclusive response to cybercrime.

As African countries accelerate digital transformation, they face increasing cyber threats that threaten developmental gains. It is therefore imperative that efforts to combat cybercrime be inclusive, responsive to diverse national contexts, and grounded in international cooperation.

It is in recognition of these imperatives that South Africa took the decision to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime. Joining the Convention would also align South Africa’s domestic legal framework with international normative standards and complement existing commitments.

Additionally, the Convention offers provisions for technical assistance and capacity building, that will help strengthen South Africa’s institutional capabilities in effectively investigating, prosecuting, and adjudicating cybercrime.

We are currently undertaking the requisite legal processes to ratify the Convention and ensure its effective domestication, in full alignment with our existing cybercrime legislation, constitutional framework and human rights.

Your Excellencies,

As we sign this Convention today, we reaffirm South Africa’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism, the rule of law and human rights. We view this instrument not as the end of a process, but as the beginning of a new chapter in global cyber governance, one that must be characterised by ongoing dialogue, transparency, and collaboration.

As we commence this new chapter, let us also recalibrate multilateralism and close gaps in governance deficits, against cybercriminals. South Africa stands ready to work with all Member States and stakeholders to ensure its effective implementation.

Looking ahead, South Africa looks forward to the finalisation of the Rules of Procedure for the Conference of States Parties to the Convention and underscores the importance of adopting an inclusive approach with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated approach to combatting cybercrime.

To conclude, I urge all Member States to sign the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and take the necessary steps toward ratification to ensure its timely entry into force. It is only once the Convention is fully operational; can we decisively combat cybercrime and build cyber resilience.

I thank you.

