Monday, October 27, 2025

CANADA, October 26 - Note: All times local and subject to change

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will tour a flight training and workforce development centre and attend a signing ceremony.

5:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

9:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gala dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

Monday, October 27, 2025

