Prime Minister Golob attends an extraordinary session of the Municipal Council of the Municipality of Novo mesto

SLOVENIA, October 28 - He was accompanied by Minister of the Interior Boštjan Poklukar, Minister of Labour, Family and Social Affairs Luka Mesec, Minister of Justice Andreja Katič, Minister of Education Vinko Logaj, Secretary-General of the Government Barbara Kolenko Helbl and the Acting Director of the Government Office for National Minorities, Danica Polak Gruden.

Prime Minister Golob presented the Government’s measures and legislative amendments to those attending the session and to the residents of Novo mesto who followed the live broadcast in the city square.

Below are the measures and legislative amendments presented.

MEASURES RELATED TO ENSURING SAFETY

(in particular in cases involving threats with weapons or other dangerous objects)



– More effective regulation of police entry into a person's home or other premises.

– The police will be able to carry out a security operation necessary to protect the lives and health of people when these are endangered by weapons or other dangerous objects.

– The police will be able to immediately remove a person from a location if they disturb public order and, in the event of a repeated offence, prohibit them from entering or remaining there.

– The police will be able to order the immediate closure of an establishment and the dispersal of a gathering if criminal offences are committed or incited.

MEASURES RELATED TO JUSTICE



– The right to legal aid will be restricted for repeat offenders and additional measures will be introduced to limit abuses of the legal aid system.

– The Criminal Code will be amended to abolish prosecution upon request for certain criminal offences (the State Prosecutor's Office will prosecute them ex officio).

– Under the Enforcement and Security Act, in the event of repeat offenders, enforcement may also be carried out against certain monetary income that is otherwise exempt from enforcement, in order to recover unpaid fines for criminal or minor offences.

MEASURES RELATED TO THE CONFISCATION OF ASSETS OF ILLICIT ORIGIN AND TAX ENFORCEMENT



– Simplified determination of discrepancies between the value of movable property held by a natural person and that person's income. If it is found that the person's declared income does not correspond to the value of the movable property, this property may be temporarily seized on the spot.

– A measure allowing tax enforcement of unpaid fines against certain monetary income that is currently exempt from enforcement or subject to restricted enforcement under the Tax Procedure Act.

SOCIAL PROTECTION MEASURES

– Cash social assistance may be restricted in the event of repeat offenders.

– Review of the adequacy of child removal procedures in situations where the child is at risk.

– Reduction in certain social transfers for families where underage girls become pregnant or are mothers, with alternative forms of support provided to the mother and the child.

THE USE OF FUNDS FOR MUNICIPALITIES WITH REGISTERED ROMA SETTLEMENTS

Funds allocated to municipalities with registered Roma settlements may be used to co-finance security measures that are within the competence of the municipality and are aimed at ensuring the safety of people and protecting property in the local community due to special circumstances.