Guys With Rides Exposes the Hidden Risks of No-Reserve Auctions in New Video Analysis

GuysWithRides.com Brand Logo

FLEMINGTON, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guys With Rides (www.guyswithrides.com), the trusted dealer-free resource and marketplace for classic and collector car enthusiasts, today released a compelling new video titled "Why No Reserve Auctions Are a BAD Idea for Most Classic Car Sellers."

In the video, co-founder Rudy Samsel delves into data-driven insights revealing how no-reserve auctions on major platforms like Bring a Trailer often disadvantage sellers, leading to significant financial losses.

Drawing from personal experience and extensive market analysis, Samsel highlights the "dark secret" of no-reserve auctions: while they guarantee a sale, they expose sellers to market whims, toxic comment sections, and misaligned incentives from auction houses focused on high sell-through rates rather than maximizing seller returns. "Auction houses are not your friends. Their incentives are not your incentives," Samsel states in the video. "The house always wins."

Samsel acknowledges rare exceptions where no-reserve can succeed, such as 1990s trucks/SUVs, air-cooled Porsches, or unique low-mileage survivors. However, he urges sellers to demand reserves: "The reserve is your ejector seat. It's the number that lets you sleep at night knowing you won't be forced to sell your pride and joy for a penny less."

The video calls on sellers to reject pressure from big platforms and consider alternatives like Guys With Rides, which offers free listings, complimentary market analyses, and seller-controlled reserves. "Walking away isn't defeat—it's a business decision," Samsel advises.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/YTN9YNFJs_k.

Classic Cars For Sale: Reserve vs. No Reserve Auctions Explained

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.