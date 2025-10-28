Meet&Co Opens New Showroom in Singapore, Strengthening Its Presence in the Region

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet&Co, a leading office furniture manufacturer with over a decade of industry experience, today announced the official opening of its new showroom in Singapore. This expansion provides local clients with direct access to its comprehensive range of innovative and customizable products, underscoring a commitment to serving the Singapore market with tailored workspace solutions.

The new showroom, located in 7 Gambas Crescent #02-15 Ark@Gambas Singapore 757087 offers businesses, designers, and individuals an immersive environment to explore the company's diverse portfolio. With a proven track record of delivering large-scale projects for various sectors, from technology to finance, Meet&Co is well-positioned to meet the specific demands of Singaporean clients seeking to create productive and healthy work environments.

The opening event welcomed clients, partners, and members of the media, featuring guided tours that allowed guests to interact with the product collections and experience their quality and ergonomic benefits firsthand.

Hands-On Experience with Ergonomic Solutions

The showroom is designed to demonstrate the practical application of furniture in enhancing workplace comfort and efficiency. A key focus is on the company's ergonomic offerings.

Visitors are encouraged to experience the wide range of ergonomic office chairs designed for optimal support and adjustability. The showroom also highlights innovative height-adjustable standing desks, which facilitate easy transitions between sitting and standing to promote movement and well-being. Beyond these core ergonomic solutions, the space is furnished with a full spectrum of office offerings—including storage solutions, collaborative tables, and acoustic work pods—demonstrating the company's ability to provide comprehensive, customized furniture packages for any workspace.

“For over ten years, our goal has been to provide businesses with furniture solutions that truly support their teams and operations. Opening this space in Singapore is a direct response to the growing interest from the market,” said Lisa Lee, Founder and CEO of Meet&Co. “Singapore’s business community values quality and practicality, which aligns perfectly with our approach. We look forward to collaborating with local companies to create workspaces that are not only functional but also contribute positively to employee well-being.”

Proven Expertise in Customizable Projects

Leveraging its experience in managing different, large-scale projects, Meet&Co brings a strong capability for customization to Singapore. The showroom itself demonstrates this flexibility, featuring a variety of configured settings—from collaborative hubs and focus pods to executive offices—all furnished with the company’s adaptable product lines.

The new showroom is now open to the public. Please visit 7 Gambas Crescent #02-15 Ark@Gambas Singapore 757087. To explore the full product range and learn more about the company’s project services, please visit: https://www.meetcofurniture.com/.

About Meet&Co

Meet&Co is a professional commercial office furniture manufacturer and solutions provider with over ten years of experience. Specializing in ergonomic, customizable, and design-forward furniture, the company has successfully delivered large-scale projects for a diverse array of industries globally. Committed to enhancing the modern work experience, Meet&Co offers everything from individual ergonomic chairs and desks to complete workplace solutions.

