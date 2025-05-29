Meet&Co Debuts Linora Collection, Emphasizing Green Office Environments

SYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading China wholesale office furniture brand Meet&Co has officially launched its latest modular office line — the Linora Collection — blending minimalism, sustainability, and flexibility to redefine modern workplace design. The collection is now available to global markets through Meet&Co’s extensive wholesale furniture supplier network.

The Linora Collection stands out with its soft olive green accents, designed to bring a calming, refreshing energy to today’s fast-paced work environments. This nature-inspired palette not only brightens up office interiors but also aligns with the growing trend toward wellness-centered workspaces.

“Linora reflects our belief that great design should enhance both productivity and well-being,” said the founder of Meet&Co. “This collection helps companies create offices that are not only functional but also emotionally supportive and environmentally mindful.”

Key features of the Linora Collection include:

1. Minimalist, modular design: The sleek forms and simplified structure support easy assembly and allow for full disassembly. This reduces the required packaging volume, cutting down on logistics costs — a major benefit for international bulk buyers.

2. Integrated planter boxes: Select workstations are equipped with embedded planter racks, enabling users to easily add greenery. These not only add visual appeal but also help purify indoor air, contributing to a healthier office atmosphere.

3. Highly customizable layouts: From executive desks to collaborative workstations and conference tables, every unit in the Linora series is fully modular. Users can freely configure spaces to fit evolving team needs. File cabinets double as soft space dividers, offering storage while preserving open-plan aesthetics.

As a top-tier wholesale furniture supplier, Meet&Co has built a reputation for quality, scalability, and modern design. The Linora Collection is the latest in its ongoing efforts to provide ergonomic and sustainable solutions for global businesses, co-working hubs, and interior designers seeking China wholesale office furniture with a modern edge.

Meet&Co offers full OEM and ODM services, quick lead times, and global shipping support, making it the partner of choice for furniture resellers and corporate buyers around the world.

For more information on the Linora Collection or to request a wholesale catalog, visit www.meetcofurniture.com or contact the Meet&Co sales team directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.