MEC Isaac Sileku hands over bicycles at Idas Valley

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku, through the department’s (WCMD) Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme (PSTP), handed over bicycles to several community organisations in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, as part of ongoing efforts to improve safe, affordable, and sustainable mobility across the province.

The Bicycle Distribution Project, one of the flagship initiatives under the PSTP, aims to empower communities by providing bicycles, safety training, and basic maintenance support to beneficiaries who have to walk long distances to school, work, or community activities.

Since its inception in 2019, the programme has distributed over 2,500 bicycles across the Western Cape, benefiting learners, neighbourhood watches, and community-based organisations.

Minister Sileku said, “A bicycle may look simple, but it represents freedom, dignity, and opportunity. Through this programme, we are helping learners get to school on time, supporting workers to save money on transport, and giving neighbourhood watches the means to patrol their communities more effectively.”

He added, “The handover is another example of what is possible when government, municipalities, and communities work together to make mobility safer and more accessible for everyone. These bicycles will go a long way in strengthening community safety, promoting wellness, and creating opportunity.”

Stellenbosch Municipality Councillor Reginald Pheiffer said, “We are proud to partner with the Mobility Department on this initiative, which supports our vision of a connected and inclusive Stellenbosch. Projects like this show how collaboration can bring real change, helping communities move more freely, improving safety on our roads, and encouraging healthy, sustainable living.”

Jan Scannell, Managing Director of Prochorus Community Development NPC, added, “It is inspiring to see how the Western Cape Government is helping more people get on bicycles and experience the many benefits that come with it. In our own project, we’ve seen how cycling keeps young people active, gives them purpose, and opens new opportunities even in areas like tourism. I hope more communities, from Idas Valley to Kayamandi and Khayelitsha, will start similar initiatives. Getting kids and people on bikes truly changes lives.”

A total of 44 bicycles were handed over at the event and will be distributed to local organisations, including:

Idas Valley Community Trails

Angels of Hope Community Development Organisation

Methodist Church of South Africa, Wellington

Prochorus

Hillside Village Neighbourhood Watch

Juffernbrugh Street Neighbourhood Watch

