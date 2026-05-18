Deputy Minister Njabulo B Nzuza: Home Affairs Dept Budget Vote Budget Vote 2026/27

This Budget enables us to build on our achievements and translate our vision into action. At the core of our success is culture change which drives development of a professional, ethical, service-oriented and accountable institution. We recognise that sustainable reform is not driven by systems alone, but also by people, values and leadership.

The Budget we are tabling today is shaped by clearly visible gains that our citizens continue to reap from the Department of Home Affairs. The progress we are making demonstrates that meaningful transformation is only possible through a deliberate shift in organisational culture. Through this conscious renewal we are continuing our journey of building a Home Affairs that is modern, secure, efficient, and truly citizen-centred.

Honourable House Chairperson Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber Members of the Executive Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, Honourable Mosa Chabane Honourable Members of the Portfolio Committee Director-General of Home Affairs, Mr Tommy Makhode Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, Mr Mosotho Moepya CEO of Government Printing Works, Ms Alinah Fosi Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Mike Masiapato Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the heart of our democracy lies a clear constitutional imperative of Protection of human;dignity;and;identity.Every;transaction,from;opening a bank account to voting, begins with who we are. Without Identity we become invisible non existant unable to transact, enter into any contracts or any meaningful economic activity. We therefore have a sacred duty to build a department that takes its place as the nerve centre of government, a professional custodian of the nation’s records and its identity.

As part of our Digital Transformation Journey, the digitisation of Civic Records is a remarkable achievement that stands among the most ;significant administrative reform efforts undertaken in the democratic era. Since the inception of the project, more than 60 million civic records have been digitised, with a further 25 million records targeted for;digitisation during the;26/27 Financial Year. This is not merely the transfer of paper to digital platforms; it is the construction of a modern, efficient and accessible state capable of responding to the needs of its people with speed, dignity and integrity.

Whilst we celebrate this progress, we must equally acknowledge the persistent human resource and budgetary pressures confronting the project and the Department more broadly. The demands placed on frontline workers continue to grow, often without the corresponding support required to sustain morale, productivity and institutional excellence.

Honourable Chairperson,

In the 25/26 Financial year we issued a record-breaking number of Smart ID Cards of just above 4million far exceeding the target of 2 750 000. This is the highest single-year output in our Department’s history. The first time issues over the past financial years have grown from 622 539 in 20/21 financial year to 1 032 327 in the 25/26 Financial Year far suparsing our targets.

It is through collaborative partnerships, community outreach and the expansion of mobile offices that we continue to take services directly to the people, particularly those in rural, remote and historically underserved communities.

Early ;Birth Registration remains one of the foundational pillars of the national identity system. By recording the;details of a child from the earliest possible stage, we protect the integrity and credibility of the National Population Register while simultaneously opening doors of opportunity for every South Africa child.

A legal identity secured at birth is not merely an administrative process; it is the first recognition of citizenship, dignity and belonging. With an identity number assigned from birth, parents and guardians are able to access essential services without unnecessary delays, including healthcare support, social assistance and other critical state interventions.In this way, Early Birth& Registration strengthens both the developmental capacity of the state and the social protection framework upon which millions of families depend.

Beyond service delivery, Early Birth Registration is our most powerful defense against identity theft. I am proud to report that the Civic Services Branch exceeded its target of 677,000, by successfully registering 680,555 babies within 30 days of birth.

In 26/27 Financial Year we intend to automate birth process at health facilities will be implemented for first registrations of citizens. This will improve security of the process by minimising fraud and corruption and turnaround time for issuing birth certificates. This will also end the unsustainable generation of paper records.The birth target for 26/27 Financial Year has been set at 644 000 births, to be registered within 30 calendar days. This we must do whilst maintaining a balance that the system is not abused.

We prioritise visits to schools to ensure learners obtain enabling documents without disrupting their education. Crucially, this deployment includes special schools, so that every citizen is served with dignity. This initiative is bolstered by a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Basic Education and ensuring local authorities help us reach those who need us most.

Our mobile offices exceeded the annual target, visiting 6,304 sites. This included 5,010 visits to public schools and 516 to special schools, providing vital services to young citizens –the inheritors of our future. The real impact is found in the people we serve. Take 94-year-old Mr Mandla Mziwabantu. He received his first Smart ID Card when we visited Matatiele in August 2025. Or Ms Nonduduzo Zakaza, a visually impaired citizen from KwaMashu, who experienced the dignity and convenience of door-step service this past October. Their stories remind us why this work matters.

Beyond routine service delivery, our mobile units continue to serve as a vital lifeline during times of crisis, assisting survivors of floods, fires and other disasters to reclaim their legal identities and restore access to essential services. When fire engulfed Du Noon in Cape Town earlier this year, destroying hundreds of structures, the Department responded with urgency and compassion. Through a targeted cost waiver intervention, affected residents were able to replace lost identity documents and birth certificates free of charge.

This approach reflects our broader commitment to ensuring that no South African is abandoned in moments of vulnerability and distress. In the ;same spirit, ;we stand ready to deploy our mobile units to disaster-affected communities in Gqeberha and the Northern Cape as soon as it is humanly possible and safe to do so. Our priority remains to restore dignity, reconnect citizens with critical state services, and ensure that affected families are supported with urgency, care and humanity during their time of need.