MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela leads crackdown on illegal cross‑border and long‑distance bus operations

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale‑Tlabela, together with the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), this morning led a high‑impact cross‑border and long‑distance bus enforcement operation in the Johannesburg city centre.

The operation targeted transport nodes to enforce regulatory compliance and tackle illegal operations within the long‑distance passenger transport sector.

MEC Diale-Tlabela was also joined by members of SAPS, JMPD, Cross Border Road Transport Authority (CBRTA), Department of Home Affairs and Border Management Agency (BMA).

The compliance and law-enforcement crackdown prioritised clamping down on illegal long‑distance and cross‑border operators, verifying operating licences, cross‑border permits and driver documentation as well as checking the roadworthiness and safety of vehicles.

During the operation at Power House bus terminal, law-enforcement officers issued:

One hundred and eleven (111) AARTO notices;

Seven (07) section 44 notices;

Addressed seven cases (07) of illegal loading points;

Addressed (01) case of a fraudulent number plate;

Two (02) cases of attempted bribery; and

A case of reckless and negligent driving;

At the Nugget Street bus terminal, officers:

Impounded a vehicle;

Discontinued a vehicle;

Recorded six parking infringements; and

Forty (40) undocumented immigrants were arrested.

MEC Diale‑Tlabela reiterated the Department’s “zero‑tolerance stance” towards lawlessness within the public transport sector, stressing that non‑compliance places commuters’ lives at risk and undermines traffic law-enforcement and public transport regulation.

“This crackdown, targeted at public transport operators, must send a strong and clear message that the provincial government will not tolerate illegal operations, non‑compliance and criminality within the cross‑border and long‑distance transport sector,” said the MEC.

She added the onus is on all operators to be familiar with and adhere to compliance regulations within the sector.

“We must continue to have discussions with all cross-border and long-distance operators regarding regulatory compliance. This will enable law-enforcement agencies to ensure we tackle and eradicate lawlessness prevalent in our CBDs. It is our duty and we are prepared to do just that,” stressed the MEC.

She also indicated that the Department, through the GTI, will continue to conduct targeted, intelligence-driven operations involving stop-and-searches, vehicle checks and compliance inspections across the province to protect commuters and restore order within the sector.

For more information, contact the:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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